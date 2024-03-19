Western Hemisphere armies gather in Mexico City for the 36th Cycle Commanders Conference

MEXICO CITY – Senior army leaders from 18 Western Hemisphere nations gathered in Mexico City, Feb. 18-20 for the 36th Cycle of the Conference of American Armies (CAA).



Founded in 1960, the CAA is a forum for Caribbean, Central, North American, and South American army chiefs to examine issues of mutual interest that contribute to hemispheric security, protect against threats, and enhance interpersonal relationships. As the Permanent Executive Secretariat this cycle, the Mexican Army hosted this year’s conference.



U.S. Army South commanding general Maj. Gen. William L. Thigpen represented the U.S Army at the opening.



“The CAA is an excellent multilateral forum for our armies to collaborate, increase interoperability, and strengthen bonds as we continue to work together to reinforce strong partnerships,” said Thigpen.



Each CAA cycle lasts two years and rotates on a voluntary basis between 23 armies. This cycle’s theme is “The new roles adopted by the American armies, in response to the challenges of the 21st century within the framework of the international legislation of each country.”



In the plenary session the Mexican army provided an overview of the 36th Cycle’s proposed activities, and training exercises among the countries, which the representatives approved.



“This meeting that manifests partnership and unites our armies, motivates us to work as a team to promote international relations of mutual interest in the field of defense, increasing collaboration, integration, and cooperation between the armies of the nations of America,” said Honduran Army commanding general Col. Carlos Efrain Aguilar Hernandez.



Five observing countries also participated in this year’s CAA: Portugal, Panama, Spain, Belize, and Suriname.



“We understand the immense importance of this gathering,” said Suriname Armed Forces commander Col. Werner Guiseppe Kieo A Sen, who added he was eager to learn from the CAA discussions. “The Conference of the American Armies serves as the final platform for all regions to navigate the ever-evolving challenges we face, from transnational threats to humanitarian crises, these issues demand collective solutions beyond individual borders.”



Armies also conducted bilateral meetings to discuss shared challenges and security cooperation opportunities. Thigpen met with the military leaders from Guyana, Mexico, Paraguay, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and Honduras to discuss military priorities, mutual goals, and upcoming bilateral and multinational training to align with the CAA mission statement.



Each year the U.S. Army participates in several training exercises to further the CAA’s objectives of strengthening integration and cooperation among the American armies, protecting against threats to peace in the region, and responding in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to advance democracy and freedom.



(U.S. Army story by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)

