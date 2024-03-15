USAR Board of Directors Meeting

FORT BELVOIR, Virginia – On Saturday and Sunday, Brig. Gen. Gerald R. Krimbill, the 11th commanding general of the United States Army Reserve Legal Command, hosted the first Reserve Judge Advocate General’s Corps Board of Directors meeting to help shape the strategic initiatives of Judge Advocates, Paralegals, and Legal Administrators within the Reserve and Active Components.



The first day of the Board of Directors began at the United States Army Legal Services Agency, where senior leaders in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps gave opening remarks.



“Through our stewardship we can build the path for success for our regiment,” said Lt. Gen. Stuart W. Risch, 41st Judge Advocate General of the United States Army. “This was your idea to focus on the issues that both Active and Reserve legal professionals face.”



The Active Judge Advocate General’s Corps has conducted five Board of Directors meeting to focus on obtaining subordinate feedback and enhancing readiness and accessions. Senior leaders use the Board of Directors meeting to solicit feedback from legal professionals to create actionable recommendations.



Legal professionals considered topics of force structure of legal assets in geographically dislocated areas, assignment selection, and professional military education. Groups of legal professionals were divided into three groups to formulate courses of actions to address their assigned topics.



Topic leaders of the three groups collected valuable perspectives from across Judge Advocate General’s Corps footprint. Feedback from legal professionals gave critical insight to exploring and experimenting with different approaches to address the topics. Groups consolidated their feedback and created recommendations for senior leaders of the board to consider for further evaluation.



“A variety of factors have influenced individual Soldiers’ decisions regarding assignment selection in the United States Army Reserve,” said Col. Jenn Wagner, former commander of the 2d Legal Operations Detachment. “The Board of Directors should recommend methods to ensure our legal professionals receive broad assignment experiences.”



Other topic leaders briefed senior leaders on the board data they collected, facts and assumptions, recommendations, and their desired end state to address the topic. Board members were able to gain first-hand knowledge of the experiences of Reserve legal professionals and historical lessons revealed though study that warrant further examination. “I always reiterate that I must do my part. I appreciate you all doing your part,” said Brig. Gen. Ronald D. Sullivan, Chief Judge for United States Army Court of Criminal Appeals.



“Sincere thanks, but it doesn’t end here, every Board of Directors we had in the Active Component has shown to be crucial to our Corps,” said Lt. Gen. Risch. As the first Reserve Judge Advocate General’s Corps Board of Directors meeting, it has shown to be a tool to drive change and inform leadership decisions. “You all continue to better shape the future of the United States Army Reserve Legal Command and the career progression of our stellar legal professionals,” said Brig. Gen. Krimbill.

