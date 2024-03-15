Navy Completes Cleanup Following Diesel Fuel Spill at NCBC Gulfport

Photo By Jovi Prevot | An environmental clean-up team completes restoration efforts at Naval Construction...... read more read more Photo By Jovi Prevot | An environmental clean-up team completes restoration efforts at Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Miss., March 17, 2024. On Saturday, March 9, 2024, approximately 1,800 gallons of diesel fuel from the installation’s microgrid was inadvertently discharged into a drainage ditch. The discharged fuel was contained on the installation and clean-up efforts were immediately initiated. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

GULFPORT, Miss. - The United States Navy completed the environmental clean-up operation on March 16, following an unexpected discharge of about 1,800 gallons of diesel fuel from Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport’s microgrid system the week prior.



The spill occurred on March 9, prompting cleanup efforts from contractors trained in oil spill removal, who responded within 24 hours of the incident’s detection. Rapid response was essential to contain the spill, minimize environmental impact, and ensure the safety of the surrounding area. The spill was successfully contained within the installation without risk to the quality of potable water or base residents.



Members of the Navy On-Scene Coordinator (NOSC) program for Navy Region Southeast (NRSE), out of Jacksonville, Florida, arrived on the scene March 11 to lead remediation and restoration efforts and to evaluate the site for environmental impacts.



"We are pleased to report the successful completion of the environmental clean-up at NCBC Gulfport," said Sarah Murtagh, Navy on-scene coordinator. "The dedication and expertise of the oil spill removal team, coupled with strong collaboration from the installation’s staff and state authorities, led to a rapid response and well-executed clean-up."



Throughout the cleanup process, regular updates were provided to residents and stakeholders, ensuring full awareness of the progress being made, and the Navy OSC worked closely with state officials to ensure the response met federal and state requirements.



“NCBC Gulfport is committed to environmental stewardship and community safety as well as transparency and communication in and outside the fence line,” said Capt. Ana Franco, commanding officer of NCBC Gulfport. “I extend my sincere gratitude to all the individuals and organizations involved in the clean-up effort, including local authorities, environmental agencies, and community members. Their cooperation and support were invaluable in achieving a swift and effective resolution.”



An investigation of the root cause of the spill, including thorough troubleshooting of the involved equipment, is ongoing as the team works to eliminate future concerns.



For more information or inquiries regarding the environmental cleanup, contact NCBC Gulfport Public Affairs at 228-366-0796.



Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, serves more than 10,000 service members, civilian personnel, veterans and family members. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The Sailors of NCBC Gulfport personify the "Can-Do" motto of Seabees and are ready to deploy and serve globally. For more information about NCBC Gulfport, visit our website at https://cnrse.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NCBC-Gulfport/

###