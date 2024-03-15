Panel to highlight efforts on precision sustainment

Photo By Grady Fontana | A vehicle is driven out of Military Sealift Command (MSC) chartered ship MV Cape Horn...... read more read more Photo By Grady Fontana | A vehicle is driven out of Military Sealift Command (MSC) chartered ship MV Cape Horn (T-AKR 5068) during an offload for exercise Cobra Gold 2024 at Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 19. CG24 is the 43rd iteration of the Joint Cobra Gold series of exercises. CG24 emphasizes coordination on readiness, civic action, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and seeks to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. (Photo by Grady T. Fontana) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command will lead a contemporary military forum panel discussion on “Delivering Precision Sustainment in Support of Ready Combat Formations,” during the Association of the United States Army’s Global Force Symposium and Exposition March 26-28 in Huntsville, Alabama.



The Army’s sustainment enterprise remains focused on projecting and sustaining combat power, and AMC is leading sustainment modernization efforts to meet the challenges of large-scale combat operations in multi-domain environments.



“The command’s mission is to deliver precision sustainment and materiel readiness to an expeditionary global force from the joint strategic support area to the tactical point of contact,” said Gen. Charles Hamilton, AMC commanding general. “The mission aligns directly with the Army’s focus on delivering ready combat formations.”



The panel will examine how the sustainment warfighting function will transform in support of the future Army.



Retired Maj. Gen. Clark LeMasters, who retired in 2018 after serving as the Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command ‘s top leader, will introduce the topic before turning it over to the panel members, including Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command; Dr. Christopher Hill, AMC’s chief data and analytics officer; Col. Shane Upton, director of the Contested Logistics Cross-Functional Team; and Shon Manasco, Palantir Technologies senior counselor.



Future sustainment operations must focus on predictive and precision logistics capabilities and align with warfighting functions to support requirements across the breadth of the battle space. The panel will delve into the role predictive and precision sustainment plays, as well as ongoing efforts in designing and sustaining the Army of 2030 and beyond.



The panel will be held Tuesday, March 26 from 9:45-11:15 a.m. Central time in the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center. The discussion will also be livestreamed on the AMC Facebook page and on DVIDS. On DVIDS, the livestream, as well as additional content, can be viewed by visiting www.dvidshub.net/feature/AUSAglobal.