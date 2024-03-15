Corps SPD commander tours SPL projects

Photo By Orville Collins | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District contractors construct the Tijuana...... read more read more Photo By Orville Collins | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District contractors construct the Tijuana River Barrier during a tour of the project with Col. James Handura, commander of the Corps’ South Pacific District, March 6 in San Diego County, California. see less | View Image Page

Col. James Handura, commander of the South Pacific Division, took a tour and received updates on three Los Angeles District projects, which have been fully funded through completion, March 5-6 in San Diego County, California.



“It's always worthwhile for me to get out to see the projects firsthand, to talk to the folks in the field and to get a sense of how things are going,” Handura said. “I like to discuss with our team where I can help at my level or how we can help at the division level.”



Brown Field Border Patrol Station

On March 5, Handura visited with the Corps’ Los Angeles District team to discuss the progress of the Brown Field Border Patrol Station in San Diego County. The facility is the future home of the Department of Homeland Security’s 400 U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Construction of the station is nearly complete and includes a 50,000-square-foot facility with parking; a two-lane sally port; vehicle wash facility; helipad; dog kennel; communication tower; water wells; ATV canopy; leach field and a septic system.



Veterans Affairs Spinal Cord Injury Community Living Center

Handura, accompanied by Col. Andrew Baker, LA District commander, met with the Corps and VA teams and its contractors March 6 to tour the new standalone, four-story San Diego VA Spinal Cord Injury/Community Living Center. The 197,000-square-foot facility includes a 50-bed Spinal Cord Injury center; 33-bed Community Living Center; outpatient clinic; and physical, occupational and aquatic therapy areas.



“We are working toward completion of the VA Spinal Cord Injury/Community Living Center, and we're excited to get it done,” Baker said. “This project is going to have a huge impact for veterans and the San Diego area.”



Tijuana River Barrier project

Later that day, Handura met with Corps' representatives to tour the Tijuana River Barrier project in San Diego County.



The LA District is a world-class organization providing engineering solutions that respond to the needs of the nation, our environment and the communities we serve. The LA District encompass a 226,000-square-mile area across Southern California, Arizona and portions of Nevada and Utah. The district is engaged in about 200 projects across its area of operations and employs about 800 personnel.



