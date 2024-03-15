Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps SPD commander tours SPL projects

    Corps SPD commander tours SPL projects: Tijuana River Barrier project

    Photo By Orville Collins | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District contractors construct the Tijuana...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Story by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. James Handura, commander of the South Pacific Division, took a tour and received updates on three Los Angeles District projects, which have been fully funded through completion, March 5-6 in San Diego County, California.

    “It's always worthwhile for me to get out to see the projects firsthand, to talk to the folks in the field and to get a sense of how things are going,” Handura said. “I like to discuss with our team where I can help at my level or how we can help at the division level.”

    Brown Field Border Patrol Station
    On March 5, Handura visited with the Corps’ Los Angeles District team to discuss the progress of the Brown Field Border Patrol Station in San Diego County. The facility is the future home of the Department of Homeland Security’s 400 U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Construction of the station is nearly complete and includes a 50,000-square-foot facility with parking; a two-lane sally port; vehicle wash facility; helipad; dog kennel; communication tower; water wells; ATV canopy; leach field and a septic system.

    Veterans Affairs Spinal Cord Injury Community Living Center
    Handura, accompanied by Col. Andrew Baker, LA District commander, met with the Corps and VA teams and its contractors March 6 to tour the new standalone, four-story San Diego VA Spinal Cord Injury/Community Living Center. The 197,000-square-foot facility includes a 50-bed Spinal Cord Injury center; 33-bed Community Living Center; outpatient clinic; and physical, occupational and aquatic therapy areas.

    “We are working toward completion of the VA Spinal Cord Injury/Community Living Center, and we're excited to get it done,” Baker said. “This project is going to have a huge impact for veterans and the San Diego area.”

    Tijuana River Barrier project
    Later that day, Handura met with Corps' representatives to tour the Tijuana River Barrier project in San Diego County.

    The LA District is a world-class organization providing engineering solutions that respond to the needs of the nation, our environment and the communities we serve. The LA District encompass a 226,000-square-mile area across Southern California, Arizona and portions of Nevada and Utah. The district is engaged in about 200 projects across its area of operations and employs about 800 personnel.

    For more information on Los Angeles District’s programs and projects, visit spl.usace.army.mil.
    LA District information also can be found on social media at:
    Facebook: facebook.com/LosAngelesDistrictUSACE
    Twitter: twitter.com/LADistrictUSACE
    Instagram: instagram.com/ladistrictusace
    YouTube: youtube.com/user/usace90017

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 17:55
    Story ID: 466384
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps SPD commander tours SPL projects, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Corps SPD commander tours SPL projectsL Brown Field Border Patrol Station
    Corps SPD commander tours SPL projects: Brown Field Border Patrol Station
    Corps SPD commander tours SPL projects: Brown Field Border Patrol Station
    Corps SPD commander tours SPL projects: Veterans Affairs Spinal Cord Injury Community Living Center
    Corps SPD commander tours SPL projects: Veterans Affairs Spinal Cord Injury Community Living Center
    Corps SPD commander tours SPL projects: Veterans Affairs Spinal Cord Injury Community Living Center
    Corps SPD commander tours SPL projects: Tijuana River Barrier project
    Corps SPD commander tours SPL projects: Tijuana River Barrier project
    Corps SPD commander tours SPL projects: Tijuana River Barrier project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VA
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    CBP
    Los Angeles District
    South Pacific District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT