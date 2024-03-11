Christmas Cookie Cheer

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – With the holiday season in full swing, The Great Cookie Caper is back for another year of showing appreciation to members of Goodfellow.

The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and local businesses have teamed up annually since 2016 with the 17th Training Wing to bake and deliver cookies every December for students and junior military members.

Leadership from the 17th TRW personally hand-delivered the cookies and spread holiday cheer to students and dorm residents.

“This is a project that we feel very strongly about,” said Abigail Corbett, co-chair of the Cookie Caper. “We want them to feel that they are an important part of this base, an important part of the community and going forward to know that they are cared for and that we appreciate their service.”

About 18,000 cookies were baked and distributed to students and permanent party residents who live in the dorms.

“As a first-term Airman, spending the holidays away from home for the first time, I’m incredibly thankful for the support and the kind gesture,” said Airman 1st Class Maria Mursuli, 17th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, “Acts like these are powerful reminders that our sacrifices are appreciated and that we’re not alone.”

With the help of the San Angelo community, we would like to thank everyone who volunteered their time and services to this year's Cookie Caper.

Cookie Caper is a unifying event to show appreciation to our service members who live on the base; without the San Angelo community, none of it would be possible.

We thank you for bringing positive cheer and holiday glee to our 17th TRW Raiders.

From our homes to yours, Happy Holidays.

