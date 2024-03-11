Community leaders: students for a day

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE – The 17th Training Wing’s newly appointed honorary commanders attended a 17th Training Group immersion on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Jan. 12.



The day started with a visit to the San Angelo Country Club to attend the 17th TRG annual awards ceremony and enjoy breakfast with Goodfellow members before heading to base and begin immersing themselves in the day of the life of a technical training student.



“I’m super thankful for the opportunity to host our honorary commanders at the 17th TRG. It’s important to give back to the community and to be able to show them what we do for training and how we train our joint leaders,” said Col. Jason Kulchar, 17th training Group commander. “It’s very satisfying to bring them here and see the smiles on their face while having a deeper look into what we do here on base and in the training group.”



Honorary commanders were able to sit with commanders from the 313th, 312th, 315th and 316th Training Squadrons, as well as the commander of the 17th Training Support Squadron, in an environment where they could ask questions and learn about their respective missions.



Immediately following, honorary commanders headed to the 17th TRSS Instructional Technology Unit to get a closer look at innovative methods produced by the ITU. The techniques showcased ways that instructors can connect with students in the event they cannot teach in person and how students can get hands-on experience while in technical training before entering the operational field. Using Virtual Reality headsets, they were able to put themselves in the place of those training and experience what many Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance students are expected to be proficient with before graduating.



They then talked to instructors at the International Schoolhouse about the ins and outs of housing and training students from across 30 countries before transitioning to the 312th Training Squadron to suit and try their hand at tasks students are expected to be proficient in before they graduate.



At the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, honorary commanders participated in different daily practice obstacles for fire protection students. During their tour, they could look at the different sides of training at the fire academy and attend a graduation ceremony; through the afternoon, they met with several fire instructors to understand the full scope who answered questions to give them the full scope of what it's like being a student training there every day.



“It's such a privilege to be a part of the honorary commander program. Today, we learned about the 17th TRG and the different squadrons,” said Nolan Sosa, 17th TRW honorary commander. “It's been a great opportunity to learn about the great training that goes on at Goodfellow for the next generations of leaders in the Air Force. I definitely appreciate the opportunity and enjoyed the day."

