Ghoulfellow Haunts GAFB

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goblins, ghouls and princesses took to the streets searching for tricks and treats during the 17th Force Support Squadron Trunk or Treat, hosted at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Oct. 28.

Volunteers filled 35 parking spots at the fire academy, where they decorated their trunks and passed out treats to nearly 2,000 costumed attendees.

“I’m really happy that we were able to continue the Ghoulfellow tradition this year,” said Col. Angelina Maguiness, 17th Training Wing commander. “It’s amazing that we can get our Goodfellow families out here to foster camaraderie, as well as the opportunity to get sweet treats and have a good time.”

The event offered other activities for families to enjoy: a haunted hayride allowed families to relax briefly and enjoy a short ride around the fire academy with haunted sites, booster clubs from different squadrons attended to provide food for the 3-hour long event and bounce houses offered children a few minutes to work through their sugar-highs.

“We really enjoy putting this event on to bring families together and see all of their costumes,” said McKynzie Steward, School Age Child and Youth Programs assistant.

After the trunk or treat, families could enjoy a haunted house suitable for their children hosted by the 312th Training Squadron.

