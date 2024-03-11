Baumholder plans, ops officer performs administrative work with Army for almost 40 years

Photo By Cameron Porter | Simone Stoll is the administrative officer with plans and operations, Logistics...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Simone Stoll is the administrative officer with plans and operations, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, in Baumholder, Germany. Stoll, who worked for a German commercial company as an administrative and office apprentice for three years in the early 1980s, is still applying some of the skills she gained as a young apprentice in her job for nearly 40 years with the Army. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – In the mid-1980s, Simone Stoll completed a three-year office administration apprenticeship with a German commercial company. Forty years later, the German local national employee at Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz in Baumholder is still applying some of the skills she gained from that administrative apprenticeship. In fact, her current job is administrative officer with plans and operations.



Stoll has worked in several positions throughout her nearly 40-year Army career, and they all included some form of office administration duties and responsibilities, she said. She first started working for the Army in 1985 in Mannheim, Germany. She then worked in Kaiserslautern, Germany, for 15 years, and since 2004 she’s worked in Baumholder.



“All the jobs I’ve held between then and now, like purchasing agent for example, were all administrative in some form or fashion,” said Stoll, who started out as supply technician in Baumholder, then purchasing agent, then procurement technician and now administrative officer.



At Baumholder, Stoll is currently responsible for assisting LRC Rheinland-Pfalz employees with time and attendance, creating and managing position announcements and recruit fills, assisting with works council referral lists, and producing or managing deep dive, gains and losses, and household goods quality control reports, plus more.



“The Army is a good employer, and I always liked all my jobs,” said Stoll, who is 58 years old and lives in Schönenberg-Kübelberg, Germany, about 25 miles from Baumholder. “It doesn’t matter where I was, it was all interesting work. I had a lot of interesting positions, so I learned a lot, and I enjoyed the teams I worked with.”



“At the moment, I’m the alternate time and attendance timekeeper for [Department of the Army] civilians and [local national employees], and I’ve been doing that job since last year. And since October, I have learned a lot about the budget stuff. I enjoy learning new stuff, but my primary job is personnel actions, recruit fills and stuff like that,” Stoll said.



Plans and operations, where Stoll works, helps provide oversight and integration between LRC Rheinland-Pfalz headquarters in Kaiserslautern and the workforce in Baumholder. This includes producing, managing and submitting progress reports and follow-ups. And when taskings come down from LRC Rheinland-Pfalz or higher, plans and operations disseminates those taskings to the Baumholder team and tracks them to completion.



Stoll and her team at Baumholder provide installation-level logistics support to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and its tenant units in the Baumholder Military Community. That includes supply and services, food services, property accountability, personal property, transportation quality assurance and quality control, and more. The Baumholder team also integrates with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz emergency and crisis action operations, supporting contingencies, severe weather and other requirements. There are currently just under 100 employees at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz in Baumholder.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.



LRC Rheinland-Pfalz reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command's materiel enterprise to support joint forces.