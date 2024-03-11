USS Truxtun Pulls into Boston for Port Visit

BOSTON (Mar. 14, 2024) – The Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer, USS Truxtun (DDG 103), arrived in Boston for a scheduled port visit, Thursday, Mar. 14.



The visit coincides with the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration and provides an opportunity to showcase the Navy’s capabilities and talent of its Sailors, with a goal of increasing awareness and understanding within the local community.



“We’re excited to show our Nation’s flag and tell the Navy story,” said Cmdr. Chance Smith, Truxtun’s commanding officer. “Our Navy is doing extremely important work all around the world every day, so it’s an honor for Truxtun to be here, share that story and serve as ambassadors on behalf of our service.”



A city already steeped in Navy heritage, Boston is home to the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, USS Constitution, which sits just across town from where Truxtun is moored. With both vessels in town over the weekend, visitors will have the unique opportunity to see warships reflective of both the Navy’s origins at “Old Ironsides,” or a more modern approach onboard a destroyer.



The history in Boston this week isn’t limited to just ships either, as Truxtun has ten Sailors on board with ties to the Greater Boston area or surrounding parts of the Northeast.



“I’m very excited to be back home and bring the Navy with me,” said Lt. Meghan Brooks, operations officer on Truxtun and Pepperell, Mass. native. “There are so many amazing things this city has to offer and I’m excited for our crew to experience it, and similarly, I’m excited for Boston to interact with the talented men and women making up our force.”



The ship’s crew are scheduled to participate in a number of engagements around the city, ranging form community service projects to veteran events, and will wrap up the visit by taking part in South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day / Evacuation Day parade.



Truxtun was commissioned in 2009 and is named after Commodore Thomas Truxtun, who was one of the first six commanders appointed by George Washington to the newly-formed U.S. Navy. She currently serves as part of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT).



SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring the capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of the United States national interests. More than 70 ships and 34 shore commands make up the SURFLANT force.

