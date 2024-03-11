Dietary Experts at BACH Help Focus on Nutritional Goals

Photo By Justin Moeller | For National Nutrition Month, BACH held information exchange session in the Nutrition...... read more read more Photo By Justin Moeller | For National Nutrition Month, BACH held information exchange session in the Nutrition Care Department classroom, delving into this year's theme: "Beyond the Table." This theme explores various dimensions of nutrition, including sustainability, performance enhancement, and holistic approaches to health and wellness. see less | View Image Page

Fort Campbell, KY – Food is one of the human body's basic needs. The things we consume give us energy to complete tasks throughout the day, exercise, and affect our overall health.



The nutritional goals of each person are as varied as the number of people asked. Some may want to control their weight, others desire to build muscle, and some are trying to get better lab results. An individual’s wellness journey is personal and dependent on many factors.



There is a wealth of experience ready to assist the Fort Campbell population inside the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Nutrition Clinic.



Dietitian and Chief of Clinical Nutrition 1st Lt. Dylan Richardson is passionate about nutrition as it relates to physical performance and never misses an opportunity to educate and advise Soldiers, patients, and staff.



“Water is considered the number one ergogenic aid. A body weight loss as small as 2% from sweat can lead to diminished athletic performance, so stay hydrated to stay strong,” said Richardson.



Adina R. Johnson serves as BACH’s primary registered dietitian in outpatient care to support patient needs.



Johnson encourages patients to always stay curious about wellness and remember why you began your journey in the first place.



Johnson continues her own self-improvement journey and works hard to bridge the knowledge gaps on the importance of nutrition. Her father’s diagnosis of diabetes inspired her 17-year career in nutrition.



Johnson advocates for caregivers to be empowered and serve as better nutrition and wellness role models.



There is no shortage of events offered by BACH Nutrition Care team to promote nutritional goals as they emphasize Beyond the Table, this year’s theme for National Nutrition Month.



Everyone is invited to stop by the Nutrition Care Community Resources Fair Friday, March 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Flo’s Dining Facility’s classroom at BACH. Learn more from experts on supplemental nutrition programs such as SNAP, WIC, the Armed Forces YMCA, and educators from the University of Tennessee Extension, and the Armed Forces Wellness Center.



Other nutritional promotions offered to patients, staff, and guests inside the hospital’s dining facility classroom are:



• March 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Healthier snack options and smoothie recipes with samples available

• March 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sustainability in Nutrition and local gardening experts



Patients can call the Nutrition clinic at 270-798-8600 to begin their own personal wellness journey.



U.S. Army story by: Staff Sgt. John Howard