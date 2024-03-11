Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blanchfield’s Continuous Training Efforts Focus on Quality Care

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Story by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital personnel celebrate National Patient Safety Week, March 10-16, to highlight their continuous efforts in training and collaboration to deliver reliable and safe healthcare.

    While even one incident of preventable harm or medical error is one too many, hospitals and health systems continuously seek to achieve the best possible outcomes for all.

    The BACH team continuously seeks opportunities to train medics and care providers within the healthcare system and Fort Campbell. The team’s effort in developing essential partnerships help equip critical medical experience in trauma and operational relevant care, which can improve the overall readiness and patient care experience.

    “We are committed to healthcare excellence, delivering readiness for our Warfighters, Families, and Community,” said Col. Sam Preston, BACH commander.

    Any Soldier, who spent time on a range, is taught everyone is a safety officer. BACH works to foster a culture of safety and empower its staff, comprised of both military and civilian personnel to identify potential patient and workforce safety issues so they can be addressed and prevented.

    Since Pharmacist Capt. Syndea Rinehart arrived at BACH, she’s seen how the team continues to work together to reinforce patient safety.

    “There has been an improvement in communication between pharmacy staff and our providers,” says Rinehart. “Phone communication and messaging through Power Chart inside MHS GENESIS results in quick answers to expedite patient care.”

    One of the patient safety processes the hospital care team uses alerts them for potential allergic reactions coming through their departments.

    “One of the biggest patient safety improvements we use at BACH is the use of allergy bands for patients,” says Ryan Diehl, Educational Nurse in the Emergency Center. “These bands stay with the patient no matter which department they visit.”

    According to the National Institute of Health, medication errors account for 7,000-9,000 deaths and approximately 530,000 injuries. An estimated 10% of patients in every hospital will be part of a medication error.

    “Making sure the patient is getting the correct medication, the way the doctor intends, is paramount to patient safety,” said David Jennings, a registered nurse.

    The BACH Nursing staff works closely with prescribers to reduce instances of medication errors and to make sure proper protocols are used when transferring patient care.

    BACH staff continues to review processes and practices in quality and safe care for patients, staff, and anyone who utilizes the services offered in the Fort Campbell footprint. A team effort works to uphold a safe environment for all.

    U.S. Army story by: Staff Sgt. John Howard

