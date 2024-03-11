DIU at SXSW: Connecting Technology and Talent From Around the World for National Security

AUSTIN, TX – As the growing waypoint for where the Department of Defense builds tech sector relationships, investments, and ensures a coordinated outreach to industry, the South by Southwest, or "SXSW 2024" conference in Austin, Texas (March 8-10) will include key events, talks, and opportunities to interact with leaders from the Defense Innovation Unit, the National Security Innovation Network, National Security innovation Capital, and the Defense Innovation OnRamp Hubs, including technology projects, and more.



The week will also include the launch of a new Joint Defense Innovation Space at the Capital Factory Coworking space in Austin, Texas. The joint workspace will enable innovation-focused entities to connect and collaborate in support of the DIU mission to rapidly deliver capabilities to maximize strategic impact.



“Our presence in key technology ecosystems like Austin helps us identify the best technology and talent for national security,” said DIU Director, Doug Beck.



The conference is set to bring together a wide range of senior leaders, technologists, startups and private capital to discuss defense priorities and trending technologies that can help solve national and global security challenges. Events are aimed at helping cultivate and propel the defense innovation ecosystem with allies and partners by creating an uncommon opportunity to converge in the same place, at the same time, and with a shared purpose.

