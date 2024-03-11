Officer receives TRADOC award for fostering 'culture of safety'

Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, said it was a “real treat” to recognize 1st Lt. Alexis Gaines.



Gaines, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 165th Infantry Brigade, received the Training and Doctrine Command’s Individual Award for Excellence in Safety during the TRADOC Commanders Ready and Resilient Council meeting, March 7.



“She has helped us identify risks, implement mitigating measures, but more importantly, makes sure that we conduct after action reviews and get better sharing those lesson across the (Army Training Center),” Kelly said.

“She has a host of best practices that we attribute to her and the (4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment),” he added. “They are a learning organization and when we are sharing, we’re all getting a little better.”

Gaines “fostered a culture of safety throughout the Brigade and Fort Jackson,” wrote Lt. Col. Jonathan Baker, 4-39th commander in recommending her for the award.



She was unit safety officer for the 4-39th.



The culture was built with her coordinating five quarterly safety council meetings; creating new accident tracking products; and briefing post, brigade, and other battalion safety officers.



“Her actions increased a shared understanding on the best safety practices and reporting procedures, and improved accurate reporting of accident mishaps by 98%,” Baker wrote.



Gaines also wrote unit safety standing operating procedures; was named coordinator for the brigade’s safety stand down day; helped improve safety training; and mentored other safety officers.



The SOPs she wrote would be incorporated into the safety procedures for units across post.



Capt. Theresa Groton, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 165th Infantry Brigade, was recognized as a TRADOC R2 Guardian during the meeting as well.

