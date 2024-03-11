Hawaii State Legislature Honors Joint Task Force-Red Hill

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) received recognition for the successful completion of fuel removal activities at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) from both houses of the Hawaii State Legislature yesterday during legislative sessions at the state capitol.

“Vice Admiral Wade didn’t create this catastrophe – he inherited it. He owned it and took on the assignment head on,” said Senator Glenn Wakai during the presentation. “Vice Admiral Wade held numerous town hall meetings where he was confronted by angry service members, their families, and environmentalists. In all cases I witnessed, he responded to furious criticisms with respect and grace. His answers were honest. His efforts were earnest.”

Overall, JTF-RH safely removed 104,703,574 gallons of fuel from the facility, roughly six months ahead of schedule from the original Defueling Plan.

“While I wish the circumstances surrounding 2021 were different, I am truly humbled by this honor and accept it on behalf of my team,” Wade said. “It has been an absolute privilege to serve the people of Hawaii and our military families and to do something critically important for the environment. There is still so much to do, but the removal of the fuel from above the aquifer has set the conditions for the permanent closure of the facility and long-term environmental remediation of the area.”

JTF-RH is now focused on their turnover with the newly established Navy Closure Task Force to ensure continuity of mission for safety, security, and community engagement.

