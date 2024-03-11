New ACC Commander, Command Chief pay first visit to Creech

General Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, ACC command chief, visited the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing here, March 4.



After taking command of ACC on Feb. 29, Wilsbach, along with Wolfe, visited Creech AFB to see the home of the remotely piloted aircraft enterprise, which supports a worldwide, 24/7/365 mission.



The mission consists of conducting persistent attack and reconnaissance, airstrikes, close air support, search and rescue, and support to civil authority missions for multiple combatant commands.



“It’s great to visit Creech and put a face to the accomplishments the wing is constantly pushing out and to see how they’re innovating ways to employ the MQ-9 in Great Power Competition,” said Wilsbach. “I am impressed with everything the Hunters are doing.”



The 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing is testing and implementing new tactics, techniques and procedures to employ the MQ-9 in Great Power Competition. These new methods allow RPAs to move more ﬂuidly across theaters, making them more agile.



“It was an honor to host General Wilsbach and Chief Wolfe and showcase how our Airmen are shaping the future,” said Col. Nicholas Pederson, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “Instead of reacting to a future threat, we're taking proactive steps to prevent it. We're tackling all ﬁve threats outlined in the National Defense Strategy, and our constant presence and intelligence gathering serve as a powerful deterrent.”



The 432nd Wing, as the only stateside Air Expeditionary Wing, is at the forefront of the Air Force’s persistent attack and reconnaissance combat mission to support multiple combatant commands, and Joint and Combined Force Commanders in numerous areas of responsibility around the world.



Throughout 2023, the wing commanded combat lines that generated over 8,579 sorties, 222,000 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance hours, in support of European Command, Africa Command, Indo-Paciﬁc Command and Central Command.



The 432nd Wing’s accomplishments in 2023 earned the Meritorious Unit Award and the Air Force Historical Foundation’s James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle Award.

