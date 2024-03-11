Midshipmen visit Fort Buchanan

Photo By Jose Lopez | Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy visited Fort Buchanan, March 11, as part of the...... read more read more Photo By Jose Lopez | Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy visited Fort Buchanan, March 11, as part of the institution's language proficiency and regional expertise cultural awareness program. Through the program, academy faculty take groups of Midshipmen to different locations around the world to immerse them in a culture different from what they are used to. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy visited Fort Buchanan, March 11, as part of the institution's language proficiency and regional expertise cultural awareness program. Through the program, academy faculty take groups of Midshipmen to different locations around the world to immerse them in a culture different from what they are used to.



Academy Professor Erick Rodriguez-Seda brought the Midshipmen to Fort Buchanan to showcase the island's efforts to increase the resilience of its power generation and distribution systems.





Col Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, welcomed the Midshipmen to the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.



“One take away that you will take from this visit is the fact that to get the mission done, different partners with shared interests must collaborate. None of us can do our mission independently, said Moulton.



Later during the day Luis Torres, Fort Buchanan chief engineer, received the group at the Directorate of Public Works and showcased how the installation enhances readiness through energy resilience by implementing wind turbines, solar panels, and water harvesting initiatives.



