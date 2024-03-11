Good Nutrition, Good Health, BJACH educates, raises awareness

Photo By Jean Graves | Capt. Aireal Williams, chief of nutrition care division, and Holly Seager, both...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Capt. Aireal Williams, chief of nutrition care division, and Holly Seager, both registered dieticians at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital raise awareness during National Nutrition Month about making informed food choices, developing healthful eating habits, and educating patients on the role registered dieticians and nutrition and dietetic technicians play on their healthcare team at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital raises awareness in March about making informed food choices, developing healthful eating habits, and educating patients on the role registered dieticians and nutrition and dietetic technicians play on their healthcare team. March 13 is National Registered Dietician and March 14 is Nutrition and Dietetics Technician Day.



Lt. Col. Nicole Rau, deputy commander of nursing at BJACH, said this year’s theme for National Nutrition Month® was designed to inspire the Fort Johnson community to look beyond the table when thinking about their health and the environment.



“Choices we make daily, including what we’re going to eat and drink, can make a big difference — both now and in the future,” she said.



Rau said throughout the month, the nutrition care division is hosting events to promote healthy grocery shopping on a budget. Topics include discovering the secrets of sustainable eating at home and a National Nutrition Month meal in the BJACH dining facility. BJACH will also host an opportunity to ask our registered dietician questions that will be answered via video through hospital social media platforms at the end of the month.



“Our NCD team is passionate about nutrition and want to educate, empower and promote good nutrition to our patients and staff,” she said. “Capt. Williams and the rest of her department have prepared several engaging opportunities for people to ask questions and learn more about the importance of proper nutrition as it relates to overall health and well-being.”



Holly Seager, a registered dietician for BJACH NCD, said raising awareness about nutrition is important.



“Nutrition is a foundational part of our health and plays a vital role in different cultures,” she said. “When we think about different holidays, the food is what we think of first.”



Seager said she wants to help people understand the importance of good nutrition and how food insecurity or lack of knowledge can lead to poor nutrition for many.



“Nutrition is foundational,” she said. “Without good nutrition its extremely difficult to have good health. Nutrition is what fuels the body, so if you are giving your body bad fuel, then the body won’t be running at its best.”



Seager said highlighting her profession is also an important aspect of National Nutrition Month.



“A dietitian is an expert in the field of nutrition,” she said. “We have to complete at least 1200 clinical hours before we can take the RD exam and now a master’s degree is required.”



Seager said registered dieticians can usually be found in hospitals providing in and outpatient care, but they can also work with professional sports teams, in food service, the school system, or for government agencies helping with policy change.



Capt. Aireal Williams is a registered dietician and the chief of nutrition care division for BJACH.



“Our nutrition services cater to a wide range of needs, including Army body composition program referrals, weight management, pregnancy, heart-healthy diets, and much more,” she said. “In addition to addressing specific health concerns, we provide advice on proper fueling for fitness goals.”



Williams said her department provides direct patient care and manages the BJACH dining facility.



“Our team of experienced nutrition professionals are always available to answer questions and provide guidance on making healthy food choices,” she said. “You don't need a referral to see us, and we welcome patients at any time.”



Williams said her team is customer and patient focused, even entertaining suggestions made for the dining facility.



“One piece of advice I’d like to share with anyone interested in making positive nutritional choices is to remember small changes make a big impact,” she said. “Give yourself grace with changes in your dietary intake, as we all know change is hard. Do not be discouraged and come see a dietitian.”