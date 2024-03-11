Army Emergency Relief 2024 campaign kicks off with day of fun

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Fort Johnson kicked off the 2024 Army Emergency Relief campaign March 1. The day commenced with a 2-mile fun run at Warrior Hills Golf Course, where the Fort Johnson community joined together in the early morning hours to start this year’s campaign with a bang.

For more than 80 years, AER has been the link through which Soldiers provide financial support to their fellow U.S. Army service members. Held three months of every year, the annual campaign looks to fully inform 100% of all active-duty Soldiers, retirees and their Families about the types of financial assistance available from AER, as well as provide Soldiers the opportunity to donate toward the cause. The program’s mission is to provide interest-free loans, grants and scholarships to promote readiness and financially assist Soldiers and their Families.

Molly Van Dyke, Financial Readiness Program manager at Fort Johnson’s Army Community Service, has been invested since she first got word of the campaign.

“Army Emergency Relief is incredibly important to our community,” Van Dyke said. “Last year Fort Johnson Soldiers, Families, and retirees received more than a quarter of a million dollars of AER funds to help with immediate financial needs and transitioning out of the military.”

Broken down, Fort Johnson Soldiers and Families received $191,000 in 0% interest loans, $62,000 in grants and $30,000 in scholarships.

“Without the support of our community, AER would not be able to meet the financial needs of Soldiers and Families on the installation,” Post Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson said at the fun run. “AER is asking you to consider the thousands of Soldiers who don’t have an emergency fund yet or parents or friends they can turn to for help. Those Soldiers come to AER for assistance, and we are asking our community to ensure they get the help needed by making a small month donation by allotment.”

Pvt. Maghate Duncan, one of the guest speakers at the kickoff run, shared how AER funds helped both him and his Family.

“I first learned about AER last year when I started basic training,” Duncan said. “My wife got in a critical accident around this time, so I needed assistance flying back home to take care of her, assist with bills and provide for my Family. My drill sergeant back then introduced me to the AER office, and immediately they ensured I was able to go home with the funds needed for my Family and wife’s recovery.”

This year, Fort Johnson aims to reach $100,000 in donations. The AER campaign runs from now until June 14.

To donate and help Fort Johnson Soldiers and Families, please visit: https://give.armyemergencyrelief.org/ftjohnson.

