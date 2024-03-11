WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command has updated its Professional Library with new recommendations from the leadership team to support lifelong learning and development of personnel across the mission.



Modeled after the Air Force Chief of Staff’s Leadership Library, the AFMC collection lists books, articles, podcasts and more recommended by senior staff to help Airmen and civilians enhance thought processes, cultural understanding and leadership skills through individual study.



New additions include books related to unique thoughts and innovative ideas, continued process improvement, digital technologies, workforce transformation, failure logic, accountability culture, leadership and more.



The collection also includes subject-specific recommendations in the areas of workforce culture, digital transformation, and China, as well as a variety of fiction works with relevant leadership lessons and ideas to spur new thoughts.



The AFMC Professional Library can be viewed at https://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/Library/.



The library is updated throughout the year as new thoughts, concepts and ideas emerge across the intellectual domain.



New additions to AFMC Professional Library encourage intellectual curiosity, lifelong learning, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski