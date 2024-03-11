Military Shoppers Earn $39 Million in MILITARY STAR Rewards in 2023

DALLAS – Shopping the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rewarding—especially for MILITARY STAR® cardmembers, who earned $39 million through the card’s rewards program in 2023.



The card’s rewards program allows shoppers to earn unlimited 2% rewards on purchases everywhere the card is accepted, including all military exchanges and commissaries. Cardmembers automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card for every 2,000 points. Special double- and triple-point days occur throughout the year.



“The MILITARY STAR card delivers a fantastic value to service members, their families and the entire military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “At a time when we’re all trying to make our dollars go a little farther, MILITARY STAR is a great way to save.”



It’s not just the rewards points that add up—the benefit to the military community from the MILITARY STAR® card totaled $439 million in 2023. The card delivers a substantial benefit not only to cardmembers but to the military community as a whole through its everyday discounts, special offers and fair and flexible terms.



Exclusive cardmember discounts contributed to shopper savings:

• $26 million from 0%-interest offers. Unlike most retail cards, MILITARY STAR never charges “back interest” when the promotion expires.

• $10 million from offering new cardmembers 10% off all first-day purchases. Special limited-time offers throughout the year increase the savings to 15%.

• $4 million from the everyday 10% discount at Exchange restaurants.

• $3 million from the everyday fuel discount of 5 cents per gallon of gas.

• $1 million from the everyday free standard shipping on ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com.



The card has special benefits for active-duty service members that paid off in 2023 as well, including:

• $7 million from the Military Clothing Plan, which offers a $1,000 line of credit for qualifying uniform basics with no interest and no payments for 12 months.

• $1 million from the reduced-interest, no-payment deployment policy for eligible cardmembers. The reduced interest rate applies to qualifying cardmembers’ balance as well as during the length of deployment.



Cardmembers also saved through MILITARY STAR’s fair and flexible terms:

• $291 million from one low APR offered to all cardmembers, regardless of credit score. MILITARY STAR’s APR is the second-lowest among all retail credit cards.

• $25 million from never being charged any late, annual or over-limit fees.



Additionally, when shoppers use their MILITARY STAR cards, the Exchange saves on costly credit card transaction fees. In 2023, the military resale community saved $32 million on these fees, with nearly $21 million of that saved at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores. Because 100% of Exchange earnings are re-invested in the military community, cost-savings help boost the Exchange’s support of on-installation Quality-of-Life programs.



For more information on the MILITARY STAR card benefits, visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



