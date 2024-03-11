Raising CANES

The Ford Class Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) is making a significant transition in its computer systems. It’s moving from Carrier Vessel Nuclear Information Technology (CVNIT) to Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES). This switch is a major milestone because CANES combines and improves five older network programs, supporting over 40 command, control, intelligence, and logistics applications on the aircraft carrier.



CANES enhances communication and understanding of the battlefield, safeguarding access to vital information. Chief Information Systems Technician Daniel Aquino from the Automated Digital Processing Division (ADP) highlights the importance of this shift. He stated, “Switching over from CVNIT to CANES allows us to do our job and allows ADP to be able to perform the tasks we need to do. We can now be wholly responsible for our system and services that we provide for the ship.”



With CANES, the team can manage tasks independently, ensuring efficient system performance compared to relying on external support with CVNIT.

The Combat Systems Department, or the Sailors within, played a pivotal role in facilitating this transition, diligently working to process all applications and ensure a smooth switch from CVNIT to CANES. Their tireless efforts encompass various worksites within John F. Kennedy, including multiple buildings and Pre-Commissioning Detachment, and will continue until the ship commissions.



Information Systems Technician 1st Class Tamara Creager emphasizes the coordination challenges among different working locations within John F. Kennedy during the transition. She said, “It’s hard to coordinate between all of the different sites that are John F. Kennedy and the expectation for us to work on two different domains takes a lot of patience to get the entire transition done.”



ADP’s leading chief petty officer, Chief Information Systems Technician Rose Wilson stresses the significance of the CANES installation for the ship’s operational advancement, emphasizing the importance of cyber security practices. She mentioned, “this is a huge step in the ship’s life cycle, and you can’t do anything without cyber or computers, so without CANES being installed you definitely can’t move forward as a ship.”



CANES offers an adaptable and responsive IT platform in an afloat environment, catering to evolving warfighter needs. This strategy strengthens the network’s infrastructure, enhances security, reduces hardware, and lowers ownership costs. It also streamlines operations, training, and logistics for Sailors.



John F. Kennedy’s transition to CANES marks a crucial step toward modernizing its computing infrastructure, ensuring operational efficiency, security, and readiness in the evolving naval landscape. The move reflects the Navy’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to meet its mission objectives effectively, supported by the hard work and dedication of combat systems Sailors.



Sailors seeking more details about the migration to CANES can visit ADP aboard the ship.

