    MOD Pizza opens first military location at Norfolk Navy Exchange

    240227-N-MY760-1025

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller | NORFOLK, Va. – Following the official ribbon cutting, Boatswains Mate 1st Class...... read more read more

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Story by Kelly Wirfel 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) — With the cutting of a ribbon, the Norfolk Navy Exchange welcomed its newest food partner and made history by being the first military installation to open a MOD Pizza, Feb. 27.

    Those in attendance to mark the celebration were leaders from Norfolk Navy Exchange, Navy Exchange Command (NEXCOM), MOD Corporate, franchise operator, ONE Enterprise Group and NAVSTA Norfolk. With the opening of its inaugural military base location, MOD extends its reach to more than 82,000 active-duty military personnel, 112,000 family members and additional patrons.

    “This has been an amazing journey, one filled with grit and gratitude. If you read anything about MOD, you know that is what we are made of. We chose this brand because it resonates with who we are as people,” said Cassandra Bozeman, ONE Enterprise Group. “The model of our company is, ‘we exist to serve those who serve.’ We are so grateful to serve our military personnel, their families, veterans and all Navy Exchange patrons.”

    The new location reflects MOD Pizza’s ongoing initiative to expand into unique and non-traditional settings, fostering a sense of community and accessibility for customers. This endeavor aligns with the company’s forward-looking vision, emphasizing the exploration of distinctive locations for future growth.

    “We are thrilled to open our very first military location right here at Naval Station Norfolk,” said Steve Blum, Chief Development Officer at MOD. “We offer nutritional ingredients, fully customizable, done super-fast which resonates really well with service members.”

    In the spirit of giving back and generosity, during the ribbon cutting, ONE Enterprise Group and MOD donated $1,000 from their previous day sales to Norfolk’s Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

    “It is extremely exciting to have another food option at the Navy Exchange and even better that it is a MOD Pizza,” said their very first customer, Boatswains Mate 1st Class Lakeisha Taylor. “I have no doubt this is going to be super popular.”

    MOD Pizza is located at the Main Navy Exchange Food Court. Hours are Monday to Friday: 9:00 am to 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

