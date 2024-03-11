Our world is changing dramatically in unpredictable ways. How do you plan for the future when there's so much uncertainty? This workshop is about building the mental & emotional resilience to successfully navigate whatever comes next. In this workshop, you'll learn how to: (1) Stay centered & unworried, even amidst changing circumstances, (2) Microdose self-care practices to keep you nurtured and energized and (3) Increase your energy and focus by learning mindfulness, resilience & resourcefulness techniques.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 09:05 Story ID: 465958 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21 Featured Speaker Allison Kinnear Optimize Your Energy in an Ever-Changing World, by Michael McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.