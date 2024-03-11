Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21 Featured Speaker Allison Kinnear Optimize Your Energy in an Ever-Changing World

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Story by Michael McNulty 

    Army Library Program

    Our world is changing dramatically in unpredictable ways. How do you plan for the future when there's so much uncertainty? This workshop is about building the mental & emotional resilience to successfully navigate whatever comes next. In this workshop, you'll learn how to: (1) Stay centered & unworried, even amidst changing circumstances, (2) Microdose self-care practices to keep you nurtured and energized and (3) Increase your energy and focus by learning mindfulness, resilience & resourcefulness techniques.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 09:05
    Story ID: 465958
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21 Featured Speaker Allison Kinnear Optimize Your Energy in an Ever-Changing World, by Michael McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLVTS23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT