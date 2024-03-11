CID Agent Share Strategies and Techniques During Hostage Negotiation Seminar in Baltimore

Courtesy Photo | Special Agent Zachary Chockley from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Special Agent Zachary Chockley from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Pacific Field Office, Schofield Barracks Hawaii, shared strategies and techniques to hundreds of federal law enforcement professionals during the 43rd Annual Hostage Negotiation Seminar in Baltimore, Maryland, March 5, 2024. see less | View Image Page

Special Agent Zachary Chockley from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Pacific Field Office, Schofield Barracks Hawaii, shared strategies and techniques to hundreds of federal law enforcement professionals during the 43rd Annual Hostage Negotiation Seminar in Baltimore, Maryland, March 5, 2024.



Hosted by the Baltimore County Police Department and FBI’s Baltimore Field Office, the seminar brought together over 800 Special Agents and Law Enforcement Officers from across the United States to discuss best practices in hostage negotiation and present case studies.



Special Agent Chockley co-presented a case he was directly involved in on Fort Belvoir in 2022 where an incident was resolved peacefully with no injuries. Chockley attributes the successful, nonviolent resolution of the incident to the training he received to become a Level III Crisis Negotiator.



Army CID Special Agents participate in various seminars, workshops, panels and symposiums each year to share information and best practices while strengthening federal law enforcement partnerships. Army CID works closely with a robust network of military, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to keep our communities safe.



CID is the Army's premier federal law enforcement agency with nearly 3,000 personnel assigned to 124 locations worldwide, responsible for wide-ranging investigations and Executive Protection for the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and prominent military leaders.



Learn more about Army CID and see career opportunities on our website and connect via Linkedin, Youtube and X.