    NY Air Guard Senior Airman Sarah McKernan, a Stamford resident, is named New Videographer of the Year for the Air National Guard

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Story by Capt. Cheran Campbell 

    106th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs

    Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, N.Y — New York Air National Guard Senior Airmen Sarah McKernan, a member of the 106th Rescue Wing and a Stamford, Connecticut resident, has been selected as the New Videographer of the Year for the Air National Guard for 2023.

    McKernan, a public affairs specialist, was also awarded third place in the Information Story and New Photographer of the Year categories in the annual Air National Guard media competition.

    McKernan will now compete against other videographers in the active and reserve Air Force to be the best new videographer in the Air Force.
    As a public affairs specialist, McKernan's duties include writing news stories, taking photos and video imagery, and producing a monthly five- to eight-minute video news product.

    McKernan was recognized as a videographer for a series of videos she shot in August 2023 during a New York Air National Guard training of people and aircraft in Brazil.

    McKernan enlisted in the United States Air Force in August 2020. After graduating from Basic Military Training and completing public affairs technical school in July 2022, she was assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing public affairs office.

    "I am really grateful and honored to have won New Videographer of the Year for the National Guard," McKernan said.

    "It's a great feeling to have my work recognized, and I could not be more grateful to my 106th public affairs team and leadership for their constant support, encouragement, and mentorship," added McKernan.
    Col. Shawn Fitzgerald, the commander of the 106th Rescue Wing, praised McKernan for her achievements.

    "Being recognized as the New Videographer of the Year and achieving third place for both Information Story and New Photographer of the Year on a National Guard level is no small feat," said Fitzgerald.

    "These awards underscore the significant impact of Senior Airman McKernan's work and the positive light it sheds on our unit's missions and achievements," added Fitzgerald.

    Senior Airmen Sarah McKernan body of work can be seen here:
    B-Roll: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/908697
    Video Story: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/896060
    CC #1: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/908688
    CC #2: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/908690

    Her information story is here: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/452444

    Her photography portfolio is here:
    Feature Photo: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7997180
    Portrait: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/8152997
    News Photo: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/8152996
    CC #1: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7616103
    CC #2: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7616104
    CC #3: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7991229
    Photo Series: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7982098
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7982100
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7982101
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7982102
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7982103
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7982104
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7982149

    The 106th Rescue Wing, based at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft and the HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 16:37
    Story ID: 465924
    Location: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US
    Hometown: STAMFORD, CT, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    106th Rescue Wing
    New Videographer of the Year

