Senior Master Sgt. Roland Cooper, a Levittown resident named top Air National Guard first sergeant in northeast.

Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, N.Y. -- New York Air National Guard Senior Master Sergeant Roland Cooper, a member of the 106th Rescue Wing, and a resident of Levittown has been selected as the top first sergeant in the New York Air National Guard and the northeast for 2023.



Cooper, who is originally from Port of Spain, Trinidad, serves as the first sergeant for the 103rd Rescue Squadron, at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach.



As first sergeant, Cooper is responsible for advising his commander on readiness, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life of Airmen and families to ensure a mission-ready force.



Cooper enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1991 and after 16 years in the Marine Corps, joined the Air National Guard in 2007.



In 2008, Cooper was assigned to the 106th Maintenance Squadron as a fuel systems specialist. In 2016, he was selected as the first sergeant for the 106th Maintenance Squadron and soon after was selected as the 103rd Rescue Squadron’s first sergeant.



Cooper was named First Sergeant of the Year for the New York Air National Guard, after competing against winners at five other New York Air National Guard wings, last year.



He has now been named the First Sergeant of the Year for Region 1, which encompasses the eight northeastern states.



Cooper will now be evaluated against Air Guard first sergeants from across the country to be named best in the 100,000-member Air National Guard.



"I am excited to be selected as the 2023 Regional 1st Sgt. and I will continue to lead, provide guidance and advice to my commanders, other service members, and civilians that perform their duties daily to accomplish the mission,” Cooper said.



Col. Shawn Fitzgerald, the commander of the 106th Rescue Wing, praised Cooper for his service and commitment.



“Senior Master Sergeant Roland Cooper not only raised the standard within our Wing but has since been recognized at both the State and Region 1 level. It’s a tremendous accomplishment and a direct reflection on all the quality Airmen that are part of the 106th Rescue Wing,” Fitzgerald said.



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, New York, operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, and the HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 17:01 Story ID: 465921 Location: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US Hometown: LEVITTOWN, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Master Sgt. Roland Cooper, a Levittown resident named top Air National Guard first sergeant in northeast., by A1C Sarah McKernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.