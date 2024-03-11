Hardin County Schools Host JROTC Sergeant Major Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational

Photo By Ian Ives | JROTC cadets of North Bullitt High School, Shepherdsville, Ky., conduct their armed...... read more read more Photo By Ian Ives | JROTC cadets of North Bullitt High School, Shepherdsville, Ky., conduct their armed drill routine during the Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational in Radcliff, Ky. March 9, 2024. The invitational included 12 event categories including drone racing, VEX robotics, armed and unarmed drill, an obstacle course and more. see less | View Image Page

RADCLIFF, Ky- Army JROTC Cadets representing more than 60 schools from 5 different states competed in the Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational March 9, 2024, at multiple Hardin County School District facilities. The invitational included 12 event categories including drone racing, VEX robotics, armed and unarmed drill, an obstacle course and more.



“It’s inspiring to see these young Cadets work together as cohesive teams and display leadership in action,” said Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command. “Events like this demonstrate the power of JROTC, which is developing the next generation of leaders for our country.”



Halfway though the day, cadets took a break from their competition to gather at in the North Hardin High School gymnasium for a special presentation. In addition to energizing the cadets, the USACC command team awarded more than one million dollars in scholarships to six four-year scholarship applicants.



Following the scholarship presentation, cadets got to watch members of the U.S. Army Drill Team perform a drill routine, and cadet Ethan Raider of North Bullitt High School performed a solo rifle drill routine.



“That was exhilarating,” said Raider. “I loved getting to show how much effort I put into this routine and seeing whether or not I could handle the pressure of performing in front of my peers.”



The weekend’s event is named after the late Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray, who established the JROTC program at North Hardin High School in 1993 and continued as an instructor until his retirement in 2012.