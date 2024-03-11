Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hardin County Schools Host JROTC Sergeant Major Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational

    Hardin County Schools Host JROTC Sergeant Major Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational

    Photo By Ian Ives | JROTC cadets of North Bullitt High School, Shepherdsville, Ky., conduct their armed...... read more read more

    RADCLIFF, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Story by Ian Ives 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    RADCLIFF, Ky- Army JROTC Cadets representing more than 60 schools from 5 different states competed in the Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational March 9, 2024, at multiple Hardin County School District facilities. The invitational included 12 event categories including drone racing, VEX robotics, armed and unarmed drill, an obstacle course and more.

    “It’s inspiring to see these young Cadets work together as cohesive teams and display leadership in action,” said Maj. Gen. Antonio Munera, commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command. “Events like this demonstrate the power of JROTC, which is developing the next generation of leaders for our country.”

    Halfway though the day, cadets took a break from their competition to gather at in the North Hardin High School gymnasium for a special presentation. In addition to energizing the cadets, the USACC command team awarded more than one million dollars in scholarships to six four-year scholarship applicants.

    Following the scholarship presentation, cadets got to watch members of the U.S. Army Drill Team perform a drill routine, and cadet Ethan Raider of North Bullitt High School performed a solo rifle drill routine.

    “That was exhilarating,” said Raider. “I loved getting to show how much effort I put into this routine and seeing whether or not I could handle the pressure of performing in front of my peers.”

    The weekend’s event is named after the late Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul C. Gray, who established the JROTC program at North Hardin High School in 1993 and continued as an instructor until his retirement in 2012.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 14:28
    Story ID: 465901
    Location: RADCLIFF, KY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hardin County Schools Host JROTC Sergeant Major Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational, by Ian Ives, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hardin County Schools Host JROTC Sergeant Major Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational
    Hardin County Schools Host JROTC Sergeant Major Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational
    Hardin County Schools Host JROTC Sergeant Major Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational
    Hardin County Schools Host JROTC Sergeant Major Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational
    Hardin County Schools Host JROTC Sergeant Major Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational
    Hardin County Schools Host JROTC Sergeant Major Paul C. Gray Memorial Invitational

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill
    JROTC
    Cadet Command
    VEX Robotics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT