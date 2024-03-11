NAVFAC Announces 2024 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award Recipients

Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) and chief of Civil Engineers, announced the selection of the 2024 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award recipients.



The award is presented annually to individuals that best personify a career of service, selflessness and dedication to NAVFAC, Naval Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC), Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering (CSFE), or any subordinate units.



"The recipients of the 2024 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award have demonstrated exceptional professionalism, leadership, and compassion for the men and women serving under them,” VanderLey said. “They are well deserving of this recognition and appreciation of a career of service, selflessness and dedication to our NAVFAC community.”



Peggy B. Craig served as special assistant to the commander, NAVFAC and chief of Civil Engineers, and for 48 years in civil service with the Navy. During her distinguished career, she exemplified commitment and a tireless dedication to mentoring, developing, uniting and connecting members of the NAVFAC community.



The 2024 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service recipients are Mildred B. Camacho, NAVFAC Marianas and Lucinda B. Ludwig, NAVFAC Southwest.

Camacho has supported a complex multi-million-dollar budget under both working capital and present-day general-funded employees, helping deliver facility engineering and public works products and services to over 170 clients in the Marianas Region.



She has demonstrated exceptional professionalism and dedication to the welfare of the organization throughout her 45-year NAVFAC career, working tirelessly to improve quality of service to the workforce.



Ludwig, a supervisory business analyst with NAVFAC Southwest, has dedicated 37 years as a federal civil servant to NAVFAC. She has trained staff members on new processes and nomenclature and developed an affordability database crucial to understanding the command’s financial position.



She has had a positive and enduring impact as an administrative professional, providing extraordinary support to the enterprise by selflessly serving multiple commands. She embodies the attributes of a servant leader, freely shares her knowledge, and is the “go-to” person in all matters budget, systems, personnel, and computers.



“Our NAVFAC civilian employees bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization and our Navy,” VanderLey said. “They provide a level of dedication and leadership that is critical to mission success.”



For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Media/



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the Naval Shore Facilities Command, Base Operating Support, and Expeditionary Engineering Systems Command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to Fleet and Marine Corps priorities.

