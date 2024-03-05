Familiar Wolf Pack paint returns to Thailand

Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Members from the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron provide maintenance support upon the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Members from the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron provide maintenance support upon the arrival of an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing during its participation in Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 4, 2024. Aircraft 89-2060’s tail flash is painted to pay homage to the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing and then Col. Robin Olds, who flew one of the most successful operations of the Vietnam War from Ubon Air Base in 1967. The 8th FW has maintained participation in Cobra Gold throughout the exercises’ 43-year history, demonstrating the commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacifc region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra) see less | View Image Page

KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, Thailand -- 8th Fighter Wing aircraft 89-2060, also known as “Wolf’s jet,” is painted in honor of U.S. Air Force legend, Brig. Gen. Robin Olds and the fighter aircraft he used to lead OPERATION BOLO from Royal Thai Air Base Ubon.



During the Vietnam War, the then Col. Robin “Wolf 1” Olds, 8th Tactical Fighter Wing commander, and the wing’s tactics officer, Capt. John “JB” Stone, devised a masterful plan to lure and trap North Vietnamese MiG-21s by mimicking U.S. Air Force F-105 Thunderchief bombing formation tactics.



On Jan. 2, 1967, 8th TFS F-4 Phantoms entered North Vietnam from the west using the same route, altitude and formation an F-105 bomb strike would use. During the 12-minute air-to-air engagement 7 North Vietnamese MiG-21s, about half of their operational forces at the time, were shot down with no U.S. losses.



It was OPERATION BOLO that gave the Wolf Pack its name, as the mission required pilots to fully commit to navigating and operating their fighter aircraft like slower and more vulnerable bombers; like wolves in sheep’s clothing.



In 2024, the 8th Fighter Wing is not employing subterfuge to snarl enemy air forces but rather continuing a legacy of commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



8th Fighter Wing personnel and assets have participated in Cobra Gold, the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, throughout its 43-year history.



This iteration, Col. Matthew “Wolf 64” Gaetke, 8th FW commander, joined the 80th Fighter Squadron as they integrated with allies and partners from seven nations to focus on increasing the interoperability of the combined force.



The 8th’s unbroken presence at Cobra Gold exemplifies the U.S.’ long-standing alliance with the Kingdom of Thailand, and reflects a shared commitment to preserving regional peace, prosperity and security.