Just Landed: March 2024 Newcomers

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Airlift Wing:
    Maj. Katrina Smith – Wing Staff

    908th Operations Group:
    Master Sgt. Daunte Saloy – 908th Operations Support Squadron

    908th Mission Support Group:
    2nd Lt. Dyamie Baker – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Joshua Carter – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Kristopher McNeill – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Master Sgt. Ashley Orvis – 908th CES
    Airman 1st Class Darius Russell – 908th CES
    2nd Lt. Kristyn Velazquez – 908th CES

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Airman 1st Class Clifton Hardy

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 13:22
    Story ID: 465842
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
