Just Landed: March 2024 Newcomers

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Airlift Wing:
Maj. Katrina Smith – Wing Staff
908th Operations Group:
Master Sgt. Daunte Saloy – 908th Operations Support Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
2nd Lt. Dyamie Baker – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Staff Sgt. Joshua Carter – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Airman 1st Class Kristopher McNeill – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Master Sgt. Ashley Orvis – 908th CES
Airman 1st Class Darius Russell – 908th CES
2nd Lt. Kristyn Velazquez – 908th CES
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Airman 1st Class Clifton Hardy
