Gaining Altitude: March 2024 Promotions

The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman 1st Class:
Seth Tolo
To Senior Airman:
Ariel Barden
Shannon Gardner
Jenesis McClure
Joel Yang
To Staff Sgt.:
Tiffenay Dunbar
Michael Head
Jasmine Jones
Timothy Jordan
Jenna Wade
Darrell Whatley
To Tech. Sgt.:
Mark Meadors
To Master Sgt.:
James Bonds
Christian Neidhamer
