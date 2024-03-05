Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: March 2024 Promotions

    908th Airlift Wing Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Airlift Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly wing...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Seth Tolo

    To Senior Airman:
    Ariel Barden
    Shannon Gardner
    Jenesis McClure
    Joel Yang

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Tiffenay Dunbar
    Michael Head
    Jasmine Jones
    Timothy Jordan
    Jenna Wade
    Darrell Whatley

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Mark Meadors

    To Master Sgt.:
    James Bonds
    Christian Neidhamer

