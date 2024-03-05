Air National Guard unveils New Bonus Program

On March 1st, the Air National Guard (ANG) launched a new bonus program to attract and retain personnel in critical specialties. The initiative offers significant financial rewards, with bonuses of up to $90,000 for eligible members, depending on their Air Force Specialty Codes (AFSCs). This strategic move aims to strengthen the ANG's operational capabilities by ensuring a skilled and ready force.



Col. Daniel Curtin, the ANG Recruiting and Retention Division Chief, highlighted the program's importance. "We're committed to building a robust force by recognizing and rewarding our members' dedication and expertise," he remarked. The bonuses are part of a comprehensive strategy to maintain the ANG's competitive edge and mission readiness.



The program targets prior service, non-prior service members, and those selected for retention, showcasing a customized approach to meet the diverse needs of each ANG wing. Curtin highlighted the initiative's focus on the ANG's greatest asset—its people. Including both officer and enlisted incentives demonstrates the program's complete approach to addressing recruitment and retention challenges.



Potential and current members are encouraged to contact their local ANG recruiter to explore this bonus program's opportunities. This initiative offers a unique chance to serve in the ANG while receiving substantial recognition for your skills and contribution. Visit your nearest ANG recruiting office today to learn more about how you can benefit from this program and take the next step in your military career.

