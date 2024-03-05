Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News Hosts First "Focus on Health" Resource Fair for Sailors

Photo By Telly Myles | U.S. Sailors attending the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN,...... read more read more Photo By Telly Myles | U.S. Sailors attending the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News "Focus on Health" Resource Fair visit the Mutts With A Mission table. The fair aimed to connect Sailors stationed in Newport News with a wide range of health and wellness programs, March 7, Huntington Hall, Newport News, Va. see less | View Image Page

Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) held its inaugural "Focus on Health" Resource Fair on March 7th at Huntington Hall. Organized by SUPSHIPNN Command Master Chief Dustin Rushing, the fair aimed to connect Sailors stationed in Newport News with a wide range of health and wellness programs.



"This fair is for all Sailors," said Rushing. "It's a great opportunity for them to learn about and access the many resources available to support their overall well-being."



The event featured 24 organizations from both government and civilian sectors. Participants included Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, the American Red Cross, and the Department of Veteran Affairs. Additionally, mental health resources were well-represented, with counselors from the Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program (SARP) and Deployment Resiliency programs being present from the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74).



Sailors explored a variety of offerings, from fitness programs and mental health support to family advocacy services and recreational opportunities provided by the city of Newport News Parks & Recreation and Fleet and Family Service Center. Some of the other organizations represented included:



• Military Support: United Service Organizations, Military One Source, Lock and Talk Virginia

• Mental Health: The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic At The Up Center, Virginia Beach Psychiatric Center, Trails of Purpose, The Pavilion, Mutts With A Mission, The Sarah Michelle Peterson Foundation

• Family Support: United Way of Hampton Roads, Farley Center

• Additional Resources: Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit 2, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor (DAPA), Hampton Roads Workforce Council, The Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center, The Barry Robinson Center, Tactical Recovery Veteran Support Services



This first-of-its-kind event for SUPSHIPNN provided a valuable platform for Sailors to connect with vital resources that can enhance their physical and mental health. The success of the fair paves the way for future SUPSHIPNN initiatives focused on supporting the well-being of Sailors stationed on ships and boats undergoing construction and overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding.