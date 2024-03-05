27 SOW commander signs Women’s History Month proclamation at Cannon AFB

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Col. Jeremy Bergin, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, signed an official proclamation for Women’s History Month during a Cannon Community Partner Luncheon at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 7, 2024. The Department of Defense’s theme for this year, “Women Who Made Great Achievements,” focuses on recognizing the achievements of military and civilian women, past and present, whose contributions to the mission continue to serve as positive examples for others.





The proclamation recognizes the importance of contributions from women throughout the history of the U.S. Armed Forces. Female Air Commandos from across the base attended the luncheon with wing leadership and local community members to celebrate achievements of women in the military.



“There are many well-told stories of women like Esther Blake…and some of women whose achievements are lesser well-known,” said Bergin. “I would ask you to honor those achievements throughout this month and celebrate those successes together.”



Col. Danielle Cermak, 27th Special Operations Medical Group commander, spoke about her experience as a woman in the Air Force. She talked about the importance of building other women in the military, and how to overcome them.





“I’m standing on the shoulders of giants,” said Cermak. “The whole reason that I stand here today is because of the great woman who made achievements before me…if it wasn’t for Esther Blake, I wouldn’t be standing here. If it wasn’t for Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States and the first woman on the medical register on the general medical council, I would likely not be standing here as a board-certified family physician. If it wasn’t for the pathfinding of great AFSOC (Air Force Special Operations Command) women, I don’t think I would have the opportunity to be here.”



This year marks the 76th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act that was signed in 1948. This law enabled women to serve as permanent, regular members of the armed forces. Women now make up 21% of active-duty members of the Department of the Air Force, 30% of DAF civilians, 27% of the Air Force Reserves, and 22% of the Air Force National Guard.



Cermak expressed her gratitude for the service and sacrifice for great women who came before her, but that we still have room to grow. She said she is still sometimes the only woman at the table and the importance of mentorship and growing others.



“We need to look to leaders to create new and innovative ways to get after the mission,” Cermak said. “I will say the support I have gotten here with Col. Bergin and Col. Greer, and the rest of the command team, we have been able to accomplish so much. That is what we need for every woman moving forward. They need to have that kind of support to grow and show people what they can do to innovate and do that pathfinding.”



Those interested in attending other events throughout the month are welcome to join the Women’s Leadership Symposium March 15 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Landing Zone. There will also be a watch group for the DAF Women’s Air and Space Power Symposium from March 26-28, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more questions or how to become part of the events listed above, contact Staff Sgt. Rebecca Oberg, Cannon AFB Women’s Initiative Team president, at rebecca.oberg.1@us.af.mil.

