Industry Day Key to Strategizing a Successful Mission at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held its second annual Industry Day on Jan. 23 at the...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held its second annual Industry Day on Jan. 23 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The event benefits NNSY by providing information key to forecasting which helps improve the shipyard’s ability in completing work on time, safely, and on budget. NNSY Industrial Security Specialist Robert Baldwin provides a security brief to contractors on NNSY’s access and badging procedures. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held its second annual Industry Day on Jan. 23 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.



Industry Day gives NNSY and contractors the opportunity to engage and share future requirements with regard to scopes of work supporting the shipyard mission.



At the end of the last two events, NNSY representatives asked the contractors to complete an evaluation, and they received overwhelming positive feedback on providing opportunities for the private sector to share capability presentations. The presentations give NNSY a greater understanding of the resources and capabilities that are available in the private sector, with companies often showcasing new technologies.



The information obtained from Industry Day is critical when it comes to contracting. Once NNSY determines which service to contract, it can take up to 12-20 months to write the statement of work, develop an independent government estimate and all the required documents to be turned over to our contracting department for solicitation and ultimately awarding a contract.



“The fiscal year 2023 and 2024 events were the first time NNSY has done this to the scale where we provide a 7-year forecast of all NNSY service requirements,” said NNSY Service Acquisition Programs Branch Head Matthew Daigle. “These are service requirements from each department covering everything from services for waterfront projects, production touch labor, administrative touch labor, and information technology services.”



Daigle continued, “It is extremely important that we provide the information we can about future service requirements.”



It is extremely important that NNSY takes advantage of Industry Day in order to predict the services that have been historically contracted, but also what may be contracted to give the private sector the opportunity to grow its resources and capabilities.



Industry Day benefits NNSY by providing information key to forecasting which helps improve the shipyard’s ability to complete work on time, safely, and on budget.