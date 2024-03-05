Bridging Into a Future Career for Service Members with the DoD SkillBridge Program at NNSY

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Code 133 Mechanical Inspector Christopher Vera takes the pledge during his New...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Code 133 Mechanical Inspector Christopher Vera takes the pledge during his New Employee Orientation Dec. 12, 2023. Vera was the first participant for the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, coming to the shipyard for on-the-job training and work experience at the end of his military duty. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has recently added a new tool to its arsenal in bringing new talent to the waterfront ranks, joining the Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge Program. SkillBridge provides an opportunity for transitioning service members to match with an industry partner to provide on-the-job training and experiences at the end of their military career, enhancing their knowledge and skills as they prepare for their next steps in the civilian workforce, potentially leading to employment.



“We recently changed how the Quality Assurance Department (Code 130) has been selecting our personnel, looking at new avenues to explore in finding interested candidates for our positions that fit the need,” said Code 130 Workforce Development Specialist and NNSY SkillBridge Manager Nicholas Boyle. “One of my suggestions was to look at the veterans within our community and see how we could tap into that pool of talent. The goal was to get involved with a Transition Assistance Program (TAP) and in order to do so in Hampton Roads, we learned we would need to become part of the network and become part of the SkillBridge Program. I looked into SkillBridge and learned that it provides a way for service members to get experience up to the last six months of their service, gaining experience in a role that may lead to a potential hire with the company that sponsors them. We thought it would be a great addition and were able to leverage assistance from the NAVSEA Veterans Community of Information Group who highlighted a teammate from Washington who was able to implement their own plan in Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Immediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS&IMF).”



With lessons learned from PSNS&IMF, NNSY began the process to join the SkillBridge Program – writing up a training plan to submit for approval with SkillBridge so those approved opportunities for Sailors could be advertised through their website. During the initial process, Missile Technician Second Class (MTSS) Christopher Vera, a Virginia Beach native who had been stationed in Washington State, shared interest in joining the program in his final months of service and had his sights set on America’s Shipyard. With assistance from the Virginia Department of Veteran Services, NNSY was able to open up the SkillBridge Program at NNSY in 2023, with Vera as its pilot participant coming into the shipyard from May 26 until Nov. 21.



“As I was coming up on my time to transition out, I had it in my mind that I wanted to remain in federal service and the SkillBridge program seemed like a great fit for me,” said Vera. “Coming into the program, there was a lot of questions and working through unknowns for all of us since it was so new to the shipyard, but we came through and were able to apply what we learned to our future applicants. As for my journey, the training team did amazing at getting me through the classes I needed for my qualifications for my transition. It was valuable training that filled in some of the blanks from being a military professional to an employee of the civilian shipyard workforce.”



When asked what was one of the most positive aspects of the program, Vera said working on a project and the people he worked with was the biggest highlight. “When I joined the USS John Warner (SSN-785) project, Work Lead Christopher Creekmoore took me under his wing and taught me everything I know. He is vast with knowledge, and I really learned a lot from him in being an inspector and what we do here at the shipyard. He and the team were down in the trenches with me every day – the people here are amazing and were always willing to teach me everything they could.”



Once finished with the program, Vera was officially offered a full time position at NNSY as a Code 133 Mechanical Inspector, coming into the shipyard Dec. 18.



“I wholeheartedly believe in this program,” said Vera. “It’s a great opportunity for Sailors to continue to utilize their skills they’ve learned in the military in a lasting civilian career. I encourage any Sailor who’s coming up on their transition time to start looking for what best fits them and to research as much as they can on what’s available to them and what is required. Ask questions and if given the opportunity learn as much as you can. Be smart with the time given and build up your skills.”



Code 133 Supervisor Robert Evans III said, “With the gap of experience we’ve been having at the shipyard, I think it’s important now more than ever to be channeling into that talent pool - those who have already been working on those vessels we have in drydock, who understand the work and are looking to continue their careers outside of the uniform. Hearing about Vera’s hard work and dedication during the program and having him join my crew has been wonderful. His drive and knowledge is amazing and he’s a welcome addition to our team. I hope we can bring on more talent like him, they will be great assets to our amazing workforce.”



Boyle said, “One major reason I find this program so important is because we have Sailors in our own backyard ready and willing to serve our Navy, even after their transition back to civilian life. We want to open our gates to them and utilize their talents and skills to meet our mission. We’re bringing in skilled technicians who have discipline and training, providing the skills we need daily on the job.”



Since its launch, NNSY has four approved plans and the team is currently fielding applicants for a Code 133 Non-Nuclear Inspector, Code 134 Physical Science Technician, Code 137 Calibration Tech, and Code 1200 Business Agent – with plans to launch more in the future. Interested applicants can visit https://skillbridge.osd.mil/ and search Norfolk Naval Shipyard to learn more about the opportunities or to contact the NNSY SkillBridge team.