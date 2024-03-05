Shipyard spotlight: Commanding Officer of Surgemain Nashville, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Detachment Seizes Opportunity to Participate in Carrier Sea Trials

There have been times, during the COVID-19 pandemic for instance, where Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) found itself needing more manpower to help complete the shipyard’s mission on getting ships maintenance, repairs and modernization completed on time and under budget. When extra hands are needed, NNSY can call upon the Surgemain, which is a group of U.S. Navy reservists who have the engineering background and skill level to work in the trades.



“NNSY is Surgemain Nashville’s parent shipyard. We are assigned to them and are currently training and qualifying to become fully integrated into the NNSY workforce which is different from years past where we would go to all public shipyards across the country,” said Commanding Officer Surgemain Nashville Lt. Cmdr. Mellany George, temporarily assigned to NNSY’s Operations Department, Code 300. “We are required to come here once a year for two to three weeks throughout the year for active duty training where we mainly perform depot level work at the machine shops and ships during our availability. However, when the need arises for additional help, we are ready to leave our civilian lives behind again and start wearing the Navy uniform to support NNSY where the shipyard needs us.”



It was during George’s active duty training period in Nov. 2023 where she met Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Leazer, the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) deputy project superintendent. During this time, she shadowed Leazer to learn about his job and what it takes to get the job done and done right.



“I am training Lt. Cmdr. George so that she is capable of taking over my position at NNSY if the need arises where a reserve Engineering Duty Officer is called upon in the future,” said Leazer. “During her time at NNSY, I presented her the opportunity to participate in the Truman’s sea trials where she can see and learn things that she wouldn’t be able to do on land or pier side.”



George added, “I jumped at his offer immediately. Although riding on a ship during sea trials is not a requirement I must fulfill, it is a rare opportunity and I couldn’t let it pass by, because it might not come again. This experience shows me the end result of the hard work that my Sailors exerted into the Truman project and I will let them know how their help was able to get one of the largest Navy assets back to the fleet.”



George lives in Huntsville, Ala. with her husband and teenage daughter. George first wanted to join the Navy right after high school. Her family encouraged her to pursue college first, which she did. After working in the civilian world for a couple of years she decided it was time to fulfill her dream of becoming a Sailor.



“When I was working at the Missile Defense Agency, a co-worker, Lt. Cmdr. Teng Ooi (retired) was a Navy reservist,” said George. “He told me about the Navy Reserve and I felt it was finally time to join the Navy. My twin sister, Lt. Cmdr. Melody George-Jones and I joined the Navy Reserve together where we were both commissioned at the same time. We became a part of the Reserve Engineering Duty Officer community. That was almost 12 years ago.”

George was underway one other time. It was aboard USS Mann (DDG 72) for approximately ten days where she stood various watches and tried to learn and savor as much as she could. It wasn’t until 11 years later where she was able to be “haze gray underway” once again.



“This is my second time out to sea and I love it. But the one thing that really surprised me is how much work and testing Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees need to conduct before turning the Truman fully over,” said George. “I figured most if not all of the testing could be conducted pier side. Being underway shows me the bigger picture of not only the effort and professionalism both the shipyard employees and the Truman Sailors put forth to get the carrier sea worthy again, but the importance of getting the Truman back to sea, where she belongs, serving our Nation.”



Although George is being transferred to a new reserve duty station in April 2024, she is going to encourage her replacement and all the Sailors below her to seize the moment if the chance to go out to sea comes about.



“I know the opportunity will not always be there, but if it is, take advantage of it,” said George. “After all, we are the Navy, we are SurgeMain Nashville, we are Norfolk Naval Shipyard and I can be no prouder than I am today of my unit, my country and being a part of America’s Shipyard.”

