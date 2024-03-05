Chronicle of the Puerto Rican warrior woman

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Three Puerto Rican women from three different generations met at Fort Buchanan, 6...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Three Puerto Rican women from three different generations met at Fort Buchanan, 6 March, to explain the opportunities, challenges and sacrifices that service in the United States Army has meant. From left to right, future soldier Astrid Martinez, Sgt 1st Class Miriam Quiñones and Lt. Col. retired Rosa Rodriguez. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Three Puerto Rican women from three different generations met at Fort Buchanan, 6 March, to explain the opportunities, challenges and sacrifices that service in the United States Army has meant.



Retired Lieutenant Colonel Rosa Rodriguez, one of the first female officers to become unit commander at Fort Buchanan in 1983, indicated that serving in uniform was not easy but it provided a 30-year experience full of satisfaction.



"In the Army, we are all equal. It was a challenge when I was commissioned as a second lieutenant more than 40 years ago. But I was able to pave the way for other women who started in the military, many after me. The Army is for women. We have many opportunities for professional development," said Rodriguez, who graduated in 1978 from the University of Puerto Rico in Cayey, Reserve Officer Training Program (ROTC) with a bachelor's degree in social sciences. Today, Rodriguez has two master's degrees in counseling and continues to serve in the military as a civilian employee.



"For me, the military is one of the nation's most diverse and inclusive organizations. Each soldier contributes to the mission uniquely due to the personal background and perspective they bring. My experience is that you can go as far as you want in this organization. Diversity makes us stronger," added Rodriguez, a native of the Buena Vista neighborhood in Cayey.



Meanwhile, for Sergeant First Class Miriam Quiñones, who is an Afghanistan and Iraq veteran, and a cancer survivor, serving in the military is one of the best decisions of her life.



"I entered the Army late. I already had two children. I entered in the late 2000s looking for new opportunities for my well-being and that of my family, to develop myself, and to finish college," said Quiñones, a native of the Sabana Hoyos neighborhood in Arecibo.



For the sergeant assigned to the 420th Logistics Support unit of the First Mission Support Command at Fort Buchanan, the experience of fighting cancer was much stronger than serving in two wars.



"When I compare my combat experience with the battle I had against cancer, the similarity is that we are approaching the unknown. For many people, a cancer diagnosis is synonymous with a death sentence. Facing cancer is a much more intense battle because emotionally it not only affects you, it also affects your family," said Quiñones, who has a master's degree in quality management.



Astrid Martinez, an 18-year-old future soldier who is attending high school at the Margarita Janer Palacios school in Guaynabo, decided to join the Army and enlisted last October 2023. She is currently a member of the Delayed Entry Program and hopes to begin basic training over the summer.



"I never thought I would enter the Army, but I took advantage of the opportunity because I knew it would open doors for me. I'd be lying if I told you I'm not a little nervous. Likewise, I am ready to face any challenge. I know it won't be easy, but mentally and physically, I'm preparing myself. And that's what I like. Test my limits and grow," said the young woman, who will leave for basic training a week after her graduation party.



Martinez indicated that the examples of retired Lieutenant Colonel Rodriguez and Sergeant First Class Quiñones inspire her.



"These women are a good example for me to emulate. They motivate me even more. Being in the Army is a pride and a privilege. Serving this nation as a woman, and representing our strength and empowerment is very important to me," added the young woman who likes mathematics.



According to the website battlefields.org, women have served in the armed forces since the American Revolutionary War, when they helped indirectly. According to the United States National Archives, during the United States Civil War, hundreds of women disguised themselves as men to fight.



Since 2016, women have been able to join combat specialties in the United States armed forces, something not previously authorized.



On average, women comprise 17 percent of Fort Buchanan's military force. Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community comprised of approximately 15,000 active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard military personnel, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Operational Support Center.