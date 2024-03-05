APG Garrison represents IMCOM, AMC at BEYA; Recruits next generation of federal workers

Photo By Quentin Johnson | BALTIMORE -- Joe Copeland, director of public works, U.S. Army Garrison – Aberdeen...... read more read more Photo By Quentin Johnson | BALTIMORE -- Joe Copeland, director of public works, U.S. Army Garrison – Aberdeen Proving Ground, speaks with job seekers about the opportunities in federal employment during the 38th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Conference in Baltimore, Feb. 16, 2024. APG personnel spoke with hundreds of candidates in the STEM field with some receiving on-the-spot tentative job offers. (U.S. Army photo by Hannah Miller/Released) see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE – Various APG Garrison employees displayed excellence as organizational partners during their attendance at the 38th Annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Conference in Baltimore, Feb. 15 – 16, 2024.

The conference offers K-12 students, college students, corporate, government, military professionals, business, and industry employers with three days of learning, networking, celebrating excellence, and showcasing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) career opportunities.

APG employees, led by Joe Copeland, director of public works, APG Garrison, along with Cheryl Bonine, human resources specialist, represented the Army Materiel Command (AMC) in efforts to recruit and hire the most diverse, qualified talent possible.

“BEYA represents an opportunity to tap into a talent pool of both graduating STEM seniors and experienced professionals,” said Copeland.

Hundreds of prospects visited the APG booths and multiple tentative job offers were provided utilizing the direct hiring authority, said Copeland, who prefers a direct approach to getting to know quality STEM candidates.

“The opportunity to talk about engineer career paths and opportunities in the Army with young, talented individuals at BEYA is extremely rewarding,” said Copeland.

First-time attendee, Morgan Hood, agreed saying, virtual job fairs are great, but the human connection one finds in the office environment is more enjoyable.

Additionally, Hood was excited to find a possible career in federal service, which she is very familiar with.

“I am an Army brat. Both of my parents are stationed at APG,” said Hood.

Hood said her particular interest in federal work is twofold; her skills in digital art should fit well in most organizations and her contribution to something greater.

“AMC is in the ballpark of my current skillset, and there is a bigger fulfillment to working in the federal government,” she added.

Many like Hood are exactly what federal employers are looking for; young, talented and diverse individuals who will become tomorrow’s Army civilian leaders, said Copeland.

Even if he can’t hire everyone who walks by his booth, Copeland said real success during the conference could be measured on how well employers mentor the next generation of STEM professionals.

“As a leader and an engineer, it’s important to provide career advice and coaching to those just starting out in their careers,” said Copeland.

Many candidates will find multiple opportunities at BEYA, but the impressions left on them from being mentored on federal employment, navigating careers, and being placed with the right employer, will last a lifetime, said Copeland.

For more information on federal careers go to https://www.usajobs.gov/.