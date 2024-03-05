Super Bowl LVIII: Space Force flag added to the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard

Photo By Hannah Frenchick | The Joint Armed Forces Color Guard and drummers from The U.S. Navy Band presented the...... read more read more Photo By Hannah Frenchick | The Joint Armed Forces Color Guard and drummers from The U.S. Navy Band presented the colors before Super Bowl LVIII where the San Francisco 49ers took on the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The JAFCG joined Reba McEntire in the end zone where she performed The National Anthem. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and U.S. Space Force Honor Guard have arrived in Las Vegas, ready to present colors at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.



“The entire JBAB command team is immeasurably proud to see Tech. Sgt. Lightburn and Airman 1st Class Ross delivering excellence and representing our base at the Super Bowl,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A. F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing.



The two ceremonial guardsmen, as members of the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard, will carry the Air Force and Space Force flags at the presentation of the colors during the Super Bowl’s pre-game show.



“We’re exceptionally proud to have two of our sharpest ceremonial guardsmen represent us on a such a public stage,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Mask, commander of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. “An incredible amount of time and effort goes into perfecting their every movement and performance. We take an immense sense of pride in representing the United States Air Force and United States Space Force for the nation and we are honored to be able to showcase the military precision and professionalism of our Airmen and Guardians to the world.”



Super Bowl LVII marks the first time a Guardian will be carrying the Space Force flag at the Super Bowl. U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Lightburn, U.S. Space Force Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, was selected for the inaugural event.



“It’s an honor to be the first-ever Guardian to carry the Space Force flag at the Super Bowl,” said Lightburn. “This is what we as a unit train for on a day-to-day basis so I’m very excited to showcase what we can do with the world.”



The Joint Armed Forces Color Guard is made up of service members of the highest caliber from each branch of the U.S. military: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.



“I feel beyond blessed to be given this opportunity,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Ross, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman. “Being able to represent every past and present member of the Air Force on a platform like this is going to be an incredibly proud and humbling moment.”



Based on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the Honor Guards’ missions are to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. They provide final ceremonial honors at Arlington National Cemetery, present our national colors at events across the country and showcase drill performances to recruit, retain and inspire audiences around the world.