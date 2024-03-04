Sarasota, Florida Native Serves Aboard DDG 115

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 4, 2024) A Sarasota, Florida native and 2020 graduate of Sarasota Military Academy is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), which is forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



Seaman Camilo Palacio is an undesignated Sailor, also known as PACT. According to The Bluejacket’s Manuel, undesignated Sailors have the opportunity to “strike” for a rating related to their general job field.



“I’ve wanted to join the military since middle school,” said Palacio. “I wanted to show my dad the man I can be. He’s the person I look up to the most.”



Palacio joined the Navy in August 2022. He is the first person in his family to enlist in the military.



“My dad has always wanted a son in the military,” Palacio said. “He came from Colombia and wasn’t able to join because of his medical history. Seeing how my dad reacted at my graduation brought tears to my eyes.”



His first command is Rafael Peralta. As an undesignated Sailor, Palacio is working to strike as a Personnel Specialist. Personnel Specialists (PS) provide enlisted personnel with information and counseling related to Navy occupations. They help Sailors find opportunities for general education and job training, and they maintain and audit pay and personnel records.



“The Navy has been challenging,” said Palacio. “I used to get in trouble when I first got to the ship, but you have to learn from mistakes and see them as opportunities to grow.”



Palacio explained that he originally joined the Navy to challenge himself and be removed from the relaxed mindset of the other Sarasota youth to grow into a person that makes his family proud. Now, he spends his free time exploring new places and pursuing qualifications that will help him strike PS. Palacio wants to be an accountant after his time in the Navy and wants to use his future rate to help him build a foundation for his future career goals.



“The Navy has been a huge game changer for me,” Palacio said. “I feel like a snake that just shed its skin. A whole new person.”



Palacio has learned to lean on others during tough times for support and guidance.



“I was going through some dark times,” said Palacio. “My division is what held me up. I’m very grateful for them and what we have.”



Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

