Fort McCoy’s brigade headquarters construction project mostly complete; makes it third building in 1600 block transformation

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area of a transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown March 5, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy. Construction operations began in August 2022. Overall, including this building and the two barracks already built, nine new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers coordinated the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Program Office gave his 64th and final update on the brigade headquarters construction project at Fort McCoy on Feb. 2 where it stated the project at that time the project was 97 percent complete.



At that time in early February, workers with the contractor were busy finishing a list of small tasks and “punch out” items so the building could be turned over to Fort McCoy Garrison in time for a Feb. 8 final inspection.



The building is now furnished, has solar power capacity, it’s built with the latest energy saving materials, and much more. Additionally, exterior landscaping is still being planned and completed as weather permits, officials said.



When the new year began, the project was about 96 percent complete, and more and more furniture was arriving as this nearly $12 million project was drawing closer to completion.



The brigade headquarters is the first of its kind on post and the first of three planned brigade headquarters buildings projects, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) in a past news article. The plan is to build four barracks buildings — two are already completed and a third has started, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters.



Harrie also said in previously that this project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan which states fewer, multiple story buildings allow facilities/functions to be sited closer together, allowing for a more walkable training environment, as well as saving money on utilities.



The smaller footprint of the brigade headquarters building plan builds less impervious surface, which generates less stormwater runoff that requires less stormwater management features and allows for additional cost savings. The floor plan also is based on the “Operational Readiness Training Complex” standard design and additional square footage has been included in this project to accommodate stair and elevator access to the second floor.”



The brigade headquarters is the third building in the 1600 block plan that’s changing the look of the installation, Harrie said. The following timeline from Harrie shows how changes in the 1600 block have taken place to get to the current status.



— 2010: The first brick and mortar barracks in the history of Fort McCoy were built on post (building 2840).



— 2011-2012: Fort McCoy DPW developed a Troop Housing Master Plan to replace all the existing World War II-era wood buildings on the west side of the cantonment area (blocks 1600-2800). This included all transient training barracks, dining facilities, and transient headquarters buildings (company, battalion, and brigade). This plan proposed 70-plus new brick-and-mortar buildings (total) to replace the hundreds of World War II-era wood buildings in that area used for annual training, mobilization, and weekend drills.



— 2012-2018: Built three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standard design, brick-and-mortar dining facilities (buildings 1672, 1872, and 2472), based on the conclusions developed in the 2012 Troop Housing Master Plan.



— 2019: Fort McCoy DPW finished the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan, composed of four barracks, three brigade headquarters buildings, and one officers quarters. All eight of these buildings (a small component of the 70 buildings developed in the 2012 Troop Housing Master Plan) are based on U.S. Army Corp of Engineers standard designs.



— 2019: Awarded the first (of four) four-story barracks in the 1600 block, based on outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan. Construction was completed in April 2022.



— 2020: Awarded the second (of four) four-story barracks in the 1600 block, based on outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan. Construction was completed in spring 2023.



— 2022: Construction on first (of three) brick-and-mortar transient training brigade headquarters buildings in 1600 block started based on outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan. That project is 94 percent complete as of Dec. 8, 2023, according to Ken Green with the Resident Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Fort McCoy.



— 2023: Construction on the third (of four) four-story barracks in the 1600 block begins in August. Plans on all remaining projects are also underway based on the outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan. Awards to build more in the future are also being planned.



