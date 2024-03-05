Cpl. Lenehan Story

COPPERAS COVE, Tx - Environmental stewardship is an invaluable service that yields immeasurable benefits. From wildlife protection to the preservation of natural resources, the establishment and sustaining of a clean environment significantly increases the quality of life for all inhabitants.



The city of Nolanville shares this sentiment and respectively fosters many programs and services that reinforce the notion. One of those programs is Keep Nolanville Beautiful (KNB), a community-based organization dedicated to enhancing the beauty and environmental condition of Nolanville, TX. KNB’s initiatives include, but are not limited to litter clean-up, beautification projects such as planting flowers and/or trees, recycling advocacy, and waste reduction efforts.



Cpl. Natalie A. Lenehan, a Signals Intelligence Analyst assigned to 163D IEW BN, 504th EMIB, is an avid supporter of KNB’s environmental conservation initiatives, and elected to display her zeal through action. Cpl. Lenehan effectually volunteered for over 15 environmental conservation projects with KNB from 2023-2024.



As a result of her selfless efforts, the Central Texas (CEN-TX) Sustainable Communities Partnership, a regional sustainability forum and hierarchy of KNB, selected Cpl. Lenehan to be the city of Nolanville’s 2024 Environmental Ambassador.



The designation of Environmental Ambassador is bestowed upon individuals who display an unwavering attitude toward environmental conservation and sustainability through community service. Cpl. Lenehan has proven herself an example of servitude and commitment, as well as a significant asset to the city of Nolanville.



Jennifer Shidler, Community Outreach Coordinator, Nolanville, TX, expressed the organizational impact and importance of having volunteers like Cpl. Lenehan.



“Volunteers like Cpl. Natalie Lenehan are essential to the success and effectiveness of Keep Nolanville Beautiful’s mission”, exclaimed Shidler. “Her dedication, hands-on contributions, leadership, and ability to engage the community amplify our organization's impact and create positive change for the environment and the community as a whole”.



On March 1, 2024, Cpl. Lenehan was presented the Tree Cookie Award and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Congressman Carter’s office.



During the awards presentation, Dan D. Yancey, mayor of Copperas Cove, conveyed the impact and residual affect that volunteers have on the greater community.



“These individuals serve as a reminder to our responsibility as government leaders, managers, and residents to remain committed to sustainability”, said Yancey.



CPL Lenehan hopes to inspire others to participate in local and/or regional sustainability efforts.



“It’s really rewarding when I see trees that we planted three years ago on the side of the road. I feel like everyone should make the world better for everyone around them….it’s so easy to make a difference”, said Lenehan.



Several events are hosted throughout the year in Central Texas to inform and inspire others to respond to the call for environmental conservation.



Keep Nolanville Beautiful (KNB) will host their fourth annual Monarch Festival on Saturday, April 20th from 9am to 12pm. The event, located at 101 Gold Star Avenue, Nolanville, TX, will be cost-free and geared towards the promotion of environmental conservation and the protection of monarch butterflies and their habitats.



Additionally, the “Fort Cavazos Earth Day” school event will be held on Friday, April 26th from 9:15am – UTC at the Fort Cavazos Community Events Center. The affair is intended to inform students of a variety of topics to include sustainability, environmental stewardship, and safety.



Environmental stewardship is an enduring effort that requires both collective and individual responsibility. In the words of Max Lucado, “No one can do everything, but everyone can do something”.

