BACH Holds Best Leader Competition

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital held the 2024 Best Leader Competition for its leaders Feb. 26-29. Soldiers competed against their peers to test their skills, knowledge, and fieldcraft in various events and realistic scenarios which included were one captain, three sergeant first class, one staff sergeant, two sergeants, three specialists, and one private first class. The Candidates and cadre gathered in BACH’s C wing Atrium on March 1st to recognize the Soldiers who succeeded above their peers.



The candidates tested their skills and enhanced their individual skillset throughout the competition. Although only three candidates were winners, all Soldiers competing won in enhancing their skillset. Soldiers who braved the competition were: Capt. Anthony Bunnell, Department of Behavioral Health; Sgt. First Class Tommie Cain, Non-Commissioned Officer in the Deputy Commander of Nursing; Sgt. First Class Eduardo Perez, Behavioral Health; Sgt. First Class Morgan Regnier, Physical Performance Service Line; Staff Sgt. Virginia Vinson, Medical Company; Sgt. Sean Banks, Pharmacy; Sgt. Jonathan Salas, Department of Surgery; Spc. Bryson Brookshire, Department of Surgery; Spc. Jaden Taylor, Department of Surgery; Spc. Andres Mendez-Hernandez; Department of Radiology; and Private 1st Class Linh Nguyen, Pharmacy.



The 12 events of the competition occurred over three days and included events in Physical Fitness Assessment, Air Assault Obstacle Course, M4 Qualification/Stress Shoot, M17 Qualification, Combat Water Survival Test, Army Warrior Tasks Lane, Written Test, Day and Night Land Navigation, an Unknown Distance Ruck March, Mystery Block Puzzle Event, and an Oral Board.



Staff Sgt. Mark Velez, 68M Nutrition Care Specialist, assigned as one of the cadre evaluated the candidates for their Army Warrior Task.



“The skills they’ve learned will be used when caring for patients in a field environment. Sometimes it’s hard for Soldiers assigned to a hospital to get out into the field to practice those skills in a real-world scenario,” said Velez.



The competition was fierce, but as with all competitions, a winner must be determined.



The winners of the BACH 2024 Best Leader Competition were: Soldier of the Year – Spc. Bryson Brookshire, NCO of the Year – Sgt. Jonathan Salas, and Officer of the Year – Capt. Anthony Bunnell.



“Every time I pushed myself harder, it was worth it,” Brookshire said after the ceremony. “You really need to start preparing two to three weeks out and cut out all the unhealthy junk food at least three days before this type of competition.”



Bunnell offered his take on one of the greatest strengths that got him through the events, and for anyone who wants to compete in the future.



“Mental resiliency was one of my greatest strengths. Not just to overcome the pain, but to take everything head-on. It’s great to get out there with the Soldiers, dig in, and enjoy ourselves. I encourage every officer and enlisted to do something like this. Even if you don’t win, it’s about getting out there with your brothers and sisters-in-arms and getting back into the Army Warrior Tasks and Drills,” Said Bunnell.



Bunnell and Brookshire now compete as a BACH team at the Medical Readiness Command, East Best Squad Competition later this year.



-U.S. Army story by Staff Sgt. John Howard