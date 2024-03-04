AFRL looks to fill multiple positions at hiring event April 2-3

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, will hire entry-level to expert positions across multiple AFRL locations at a hiring event at the Holiday Inn, 2800 Presidential Drive, Fairborn, April 2-3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
AFRL cultivates a large science and technology workforce, and is calling all scientists, engineers, technologists or contract and financial management specialists interested in applying their talents to make a difference for national defense.
Hiring managers will begin reviewing resumes March 15, 2024. While walk-ins are welcome, those interested may wish to register and upload a resumé in advance here. After reviewing candidate resumés, an AFRL recruiter will schedule interviews for the hiring event.
Open job categories include:
Computer scientists
Contracting specialists
Data analysts
Aerospace/aeronautical, electrical, electronics, mechanical, general and computer engineers
Financial management specialists
Physicists
About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.
