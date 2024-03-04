New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown Nov. 5,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown Nov. 5, 2020, at sunset where a new multi-million dollar barracks is being built at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build the barracks in September 2019. The planned completion date is currently August 2021. The planned barracks will be different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building will be four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The project also is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. This is an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Since fiscal year (FY) 2019, tens of millions of dollars in construction funds have been counted by the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office as a key factor and contributor to the installation’s annual economic impact each fiscal year.



In fact, in those five years combined, more than $217 million has been calculated in new construction of buildings and ranges alone, reports show. Over that same time, more than $1.3 billion has also been applied to operating costs that included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, other new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, and salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy.



That combined investment shows the commitment the Army and the Department of Defense has to the installation, according to many leaders who have discussed this investment in recent years.

Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, former Fort McCoy senior commander and commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy, discussed the opening of the first $20.6 million four-story transient troop training barracks that was completed in April 2022.



“As you can see behind me, these barracks are quite different from all the other traditional barracks,” Guthrie said during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 18, 2022, in front of the barracks. “Projects like the transient training barracks (here) are a direct result of community support and especially the support of elected officials. They enhance the ability of the Army, and especially the Army Reserve, to train here at Fort McCoy.



“One of the Army Reserve’s, and therefore one of my top priorities, is our people,” Guthrie said. “The completion of this new barracks is one example of taking care of our Soldiers.”



That barracks was built in the 1600 block of the cantonment area of Fort McCoy. It was followed by the construction of another $18.8 million barracks in the same block that was completed in 2023.



A new $11.96 million brigade headquarters building that’s nearly complete is also in the same block. And in 2023, a third $28.08 million barracks project was also started.



Guthrie had also cemented the importance of these projects when he was a part of a ground-breaking ceremony for the second barracks project in April 2021.



“Projects like the transient training barracks complex are a direct result of the continued support for Fort McCoy,” Guthrie said. “And they enhance the ability of the Army, and especially the Army Reserve, to train here at Fort McCoy.”



Taking a closer look, following are the year-by-year breakdowns of economic impact numbers for new construction and operating costs at Fort McCoy.



— FY 2019 — $27.6 million in new construction of buildings and ranges; operating costs of $120.56 million.



— FY 2020: $50.3 million in new construction of buildings and ranges; operating costs of $194.4 million.



— FY 2021: $39.4 million in new construction of buildings and ranges; operating costs of $249.88 million.



— FY 2022: $42.5 million in new construction of buildings and ranges; operating costs of $391.46 million.



— FY 2023: $58 million in new construction of buildings and ranges; operating costs of $346 million.



And as FY 2024 continues and construction projects continue around the installation, the economic impact to local communities from those projects will also continue. And the installation will continue to modernize to meet the Army’s future needs, capabilities, and requirements.



“Fort McCoy has laid out a very good plan of goals over the next five, 10, and 15 years,” said Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger during a January town hall meeting when discussing Fort McCoy’s strategic planning efforts. “For example, as we look at Fort McCoy in 2030, we can see a vision. … Fort McCoy wants to be the training and mobilization center of excellence.”



In all cases, many might say it’s been money well spent. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



