United in Arctic Strength: Norway and the U.S. Marine Corps Conduct Port Operations 400 km North of the Arctic Circle

Langenes, Norway — Norwegian Armed Forces and U.S. Marines showcase their close collaboration as they prepare for Exercise Nordic Response 24 along the vast fjords in Langenes, Norway. It was a chilly morning on March 3rd when the New Amsterdam, a Danish cargo ship, sailed into the expeditionary port at Langenes, bringing with it a sense of excitement and anticipation.



Awaiting the arrival of the cargo ship was a combined Norway and U.S. team, ready to execute a combined port operation. Among them were 80 Marines from Combat Logistics Battalion 6, eager to demonstrate their expertise in logistics and transportation. The atmosphere was filled with camaraderie as both nations worked together to ensure a successful operation.



The port operation at Langenes was no small feat. The combined team offloaded 40 wheeled vehicles, 35 BV206 Tracked Terrain Vehicles, 50 snowmobiles, and several HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems), amongst other equipment and cargo.



The interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Norwegian Combat Service Support (CSS) Battalion streamlined the offload and onward movement process. Vehicles were staged at the port the night before loading, and all available space on U.S. Marine Corps trucks was used to mobile-load as much gear as possible.



Among the units participating in the landing were Norway’s CSS Battalion; Norway’s Reception, Staging, Onward Movement (RSOM) Battalion; 2nd Battalion, 10th Marines; 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines; 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing; and Combat Logistics Battalion 6. As the operation progressed smoothly, Norwegian and U.S. Marine Corps leaders took the opportunity to address the significance of this joint effort.



"We are doing this alongside our very good friends, our Norwegian allies," emphasized 1st Lt. Dan Bannister, the Distribution Officer in Charge for CLB-6. "This event represents the strength of collective defense and collaboration. Together, we stand strong."



Bannister proudly spoke of the U.S. Marine Corps’ capability as a Stand-In Force, highlighting II Marine Expeditionary Force’s ability to operate as a small, difficult-to-detect, and mobile force. "We are prepared to operate in any clime and place," he proclaimed.



The operation also served as a showcase of NATO's great advantage in the High North. The network of allies and partners committed to protecting the people living in Finnmark county was on full display.



But perhaps the most defining aspect of the port operations was the Norwegian expertise in conducting military operations in an arctic environment. Bannister acknowledged that, “working alongside our Norwegian counterparts makes us better at what we do, helping our Marine Corps-Norwegian team develop exceptional cold-weather and mountain warfare skills. It is a mutually beneficial partnership that enhances the capabilities of both nations.”



The expeditionary harbor in Langenes stands as a reminder of logistics’ crucial role in military operations. The combined Norwegian and U.S. Marine Corps operations in Langenes is not merely a logistical achievement; it is a symbol of friendship, cooperation and the unwavering commitment to protect NATO allies. Every day of collaboration strengthens the bond between Norway and the U.S. and paves the way for further cohesion during Exercise Nordic Response 24.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 13:14 Story ID: 465291 Location: LANGENES, 20, NO Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United in Arctic Strength: Norway and the U.S. Marine Corps Conduct Port Operations 400 km North of the Arctic Circle, by CPT Emma Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.