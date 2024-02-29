307th Bomb Wing’s new talent management consultant shines light on thousands in overlooked benefits

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gavilan Jewitt, 307th Bomb Wing talent management...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gavilan Jewitt, 307th Bomb Wing talent management consultant, walks an Airman through reenlistment incentive paperwork March 2, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. Airmen who reenlist may be eligible for critical career field bonuses and incentive pay based on time served. Jewitt is available to assist Airmen in the 307th BW with things like reenlistments, retirements, contract extensions, bonuses, and incentive programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Callie Ware) see less | View Image Page

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Every Airman is responsible for his or her career, but there is a new sheriff in town at the 307th Bomb Wing whose mission is to make sure Airmen aren’t missing out on thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives.



Master Sgt. Gavilan Jewitt stepped up to the role of 307th Bomb Wing’s talent management consultant here, Jan. 5, 2024. He previously served as 307th Maintenance Group’s talent management consultant.

The position, formerly known as career assistance advisor, specializes in reenlistments, extensions, retirements, bonus and incentive programs, and more.



“Sometimes members know about the education GI Bill, things like that,” said Jewitt, “They get a paycheck, but there are so many other reasons to stay in the military.”



Jewitt will list those reasons for Airmen during his first informed decision brief coming up in the next few months. He plans to start by talking about full-time, Reserve positions, the Reserve Vacancy Finder, and the Talent Management Marketplace. The positions and platforms can assist with retention efforts when a member wants to make a career move in the middle of an enlistment, he said.



“The most underinformed benefit I’ve noticed, in the first 60 days of filling the position, has been the Blended Retirement System (BRS) continuation pay,” said Jewitt.



Service members enrolled in the BRS may be eligible to receive a one-time, midcareer bonus payment in exchange for an agreement to perform additional obligated service. This one-time bonus payment is in addition to any other career field-specific incentives or retention bonuses.



Jewitt also spoke about being able to help leadership and recruiting through reenlistment and retention efforts. He ensures that members and their supervisors check the necessary boxes to reenlist, or alternatively update the vacancy system to allow recruiting to offer the most up-to-date opportunities for people looking to join the Air Force Reserve.



307th BW Members can call 318-529-1922 or email 307FSS.TMC.consultant@us.af.mil to inquire about available resources.