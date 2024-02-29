Joint Munitions Command aides in reassignment of CMA employees

Courtesy Photo | The Joint Munitions Command, headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal, is assisting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Joint Munitions Command, headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal, is assisting the Chemical Materials Activity with the reassignment of the workforce at the Blue Grass Chemical Activity in Kentucky and the Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado. Both installations are part of CMA, which falls under JMC. see less | View Image Page

People are the No. 1 priority of the Joint Munitions Command.



And JMC, headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal, is assisting the Chemical Materials Activity with the reassignment of the workforce at the Blue Grass Chemical Activity in Kentucky and the Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado. Both installations are part of CMA, which falls under JMC.



Due to the completion of their missions, the BGCA and PCD workforce will be adversely affected by reduction in force actions associated with upcoming installation closures.



In June 2023, the final mustard agent-filled munition was successfully eliminated at PCD, while on July 7, the last nerve agent-filled munition was disposed of at BGCA, facilitated by personnel from Blue Grass Chemical Activity. The destruction of the chemical stockpile was a critical task mandated by the Chemical Weapons Convention, aimed at eliminating chemical weapons globally.



“BGCA and PCD employees played pivotal roles in this mission. They handled the safe storage and disposal of these munitions,” said Jay Carr, JMC’s executive director for ammunition and the deputy to the commander. “JMC is actively supporting affected Civilians by providing comprehensive reassignment opportunities, ensuring that their valuable skills and talents are retained.”



JMC, along with the Army Materiel Command, is sharing its vacant positions with CMA, and individuals interested in reassignment are tasked with providing their Top 3 relocation preferences and receive consideration for vacancies.



JMC is making every effort to consider and place CMA employees, and the command aims to do so within 45 days after extending firm job offers.



“Currently, several placements are in progress, and JMC is diligently working to ensure that every individual who expresses interest in reassignment is considered and placed appropriately,” said John Campbell, the Civilian Chief of Staff for JMC. “Through these efforts, JMC reaffirms its commitment to supporting individuals during periods of transition and ensuring the continued success of our mission-critical operations.”